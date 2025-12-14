Others

A Weekend in Joburg

Published 14 Dec 2025

By Chidirim Ndeche

Walkway framed by curved architecture and columns at dusk

CHIDIRIM NDECHE shares striking visuals taken during her 3-day trip to Johannesburg, South Africa, to cover the TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa for Guardian Life magazine.

Across three enchanting days in Johannesburg, I gathered moments that felt like postcards. From arriving at O.R. Tambo International Airport and a visit to the Museum of Illusions to the dinner at Fugazzi in Rosebank Mall with Marie Claire Nigeria editor Denise, the city unfolded slowly: warm, textured, and generous. We bought roses from street vendors, rested deeply at the Southern Sun Hotel Hyde Park, and woke each morning to hearty breakfasts and TikTok’s welcome gifts ahead of our Soweto Tour.

We visited Mandela House, after which I received a commemorative stamp from a street vendor, saw the Hector Pieterson Memorial, the olive trees, Gold Reef City’s theme-park skyline, and the hum of Soweto’s streets before lunch at Sakhumzi Restaurant.

Between mall visits, a dash of Nigerian food at Hombaze, and window-shopping at Afropolitan Casuals, I fell in love with the city. Later on Saturday evening, we ended our trip with the TikTok Sub-Saharan Africa Awards, a night of lights, conversations, and community, where I met creators like IkeGod Chielo and Belove Olocha on the red carpet and connected with other media representatives from across Africa.

Johannesburg holds its beauty in motion, and these photos tell the story.

Sculptures and paintings displayed inside a contemporary art gallery
Sculptural works and paintings on display inside a contemporary art gallery

Aerial view of a green residential area in Johannesburg under a clear blue sky
View of a leafy residential neighbourhood in Johannesburg
Colourful Le Creuset kettles and mugs displayed inside a cookware store
Colourful Le Creuset kettles and mugs neatly displayed inside the brand’s store
Neutral fashion accessories displayed inside a modern clothing store
Display of neutral fashion pieces inside a contemporary clothing store
A full English breakfast served on a hotel table with drinks and sides
Breakfast served with eggs, bacon, sausages, beans and fresh juices.
Chidirim Ndeche

Guardian Life

