FULL LIST: Shallipopi, Belove Olocha, Malumfoodie win big at TikTok Awards 2025

TikTok has announced the full list of winners for the 2025 TikTok Awards Sub-Saharan Africa, with Nigerian stars Shallipopi, Belove Olocha and South Africa’s Malumfoodie taking home some of the biggest honours of the night.

The ceremony held on December 6 in Johannesburg and attracted top creators, performers and industry figures from across the continent. The theme for this year’s event was New Era, New Icons.

The show featured performances from Ciza, Lord Kez, Thuli P, DJ Fif Laa and Thabsie. South African entertainer Bontle Modiselle Moloi hosted the event while Keegan Gordon and Zayaan Noorani handled the red carpet. Influencer Mihlali Ndamase made a surprise appearance to present the Video of the Year award. Olympian Akani Simbine also presented the Sport Creator of the Year category.

Brands including NIVEA, inDrive, Coca-Cola, PEP and Dis-Chem supported the awards.

TikTok’s Head of Content Operations for Sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said the platform is recognising creators who are shaping global conversations.

She said, “Tonight’s ceremony was a gathering of the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa. From Sokoto to Nairobi, and Accra to Pretoria, we honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements. We are honoured to celebrate them as they amplify their voices and take their stories from Africa to the world.”

The ceremony will be rebroadcast on December 11 at 20:00 SAST on TikTok LIVE through the @tiktok.africa account.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Creator of the Year

Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim @diaryofanortherncook (Nigeria)

Storyteller of the Year

Brian Nwana @briannwana (Nigeria)

He said, “Every single creator is a storyteller. We all tell stories that help drive the local communities, our cities, and our countries, and when we do that we change the perception that the world has about us”.

Video of the Year

Fanuel John Masamaki @zerobrainer0 (Tanzania)

He said, “I am truly grateful to my fans and the love I have received from Tanzanians. Thank you so much . This win was for all of us.”

Rising Star of the Year

@tunero_animations (Kenya)

Runner up: Esther Francis @estherfrancisbackup (Nigeria)

Social Impact Creator of the Year

Dejoke Ogunbiyi @noositiwantiwa_ (Nigeria)

Runner up: Sinethemba Masinga @ufarm_julia (South Africa)

Food Creator of the Year

@malumfoodie (South Africa)

He said, “From my humble beginnings of Haamanskraal, to Soshanguve and to all of South Africa, now we are in Africa!”

Runner up: Abena Amoakoaa Sintim Aboagye @chefabbys (Ghana)

Sports Creator of the Year

John Maingi Mbugua @zozasportscast (Kenya)

He said, “Winning isn’t the finish line, it’s fuel for the next chapter. Every piece of content, every discussion, every moment captured was driven by passion, and receiving this recognition means that passion is resonating far beyond my expectations.”

Runner up: Victor Ademola @ademolavictortv (Nigeria)

Entertainment Creator of the Year

Belove Olocha @beloveolocha (Nigeria)

Runner up: Jabulani Macdonald @jabu_macdonald (South Africa)

Education Creator of the Year

Izzi Boye @izziboye (Nigeria)

Runner up: @michelle_expert (South Africa)

Artiste of the Year

Crown Uzama @theycallmeshallipopipp (Nigeria)

He said, “Thank you, TikTok, for supporting all upcoming artists and giving them a spotlight to shine.”