Gone but not forgotten: Nigerian celebrities who died in 2025

The Nigerian entertainment industry recorded painful losses in 2025, cutting across Nollywood, gospel music, comedy and journalism.

The deaths, which occurred at different times during the year, have left fans, colleagues and industry stakeholders mourning personalities who made notable contributions to film, music, comedy and the media space.

Below is a record of Nigerian celebrities who passed away in 2025, leaving behind memories, legacies and unanswered grief.

Asa Koko

Veteran Nollywood actor Asa Koko died on January 30, 2025, after battling illness for over two years.

His death was confirmed by filmmaker Kunle Afod on Instagram.

In his tribute, Afod wrote, “May his soul rest in peace. Asa Koko, hmmmm. It’s a WRAP.”

Asa Koko, whose full name was not widely publicised, was a prominent figure in the Yoruba segment of Nollywood.

His career spanned over a decade, during which he featured in numerous Yoruba-language films, gaining recognition for his distinctive acting style and significant contributions to the industry.

Pat Ugwu

From the film scene, actress Patience Ugwu, popularly known as Sugar Girl, died on February 5 at the age of 35.

The news of her death was announced by actor Emeka Okoye.

Expressing shock, Okoye wrote on Instagram, “Rest in peace, sis. Pat Ugwu. @patpat_ugwu. So, we no get to work again? Death why? God, please. Rest in peace, PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord. Please protect all my colleagues, especially those I’m close to. This unusual death is frightening. I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen.”

She featured in films such as Lack of Money and Port Harcourt Lady and also ran a fitness and beauty business.

Columbus Irosanga

Veteran actor Columbus Irosanga died on February 6, 2025.

He was well known for playing native doctor roles in Nollywood films.

Sharing the news, Hilda Dokubo wrote, “There can’t be a shortage of angels in heaven that the few here are called home like this na! This one is heavy on Uniport Rivers State Nollywood.”

Until his death, he was a senior lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt and had decades of experience in film and television.

Anike Agbaje Williams

Broadcast pioneer Anike Agbaje Williams died on February 27 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

She was 88.

Banji Sokoya described her death as a painful loss for the family, saying her absence would be deeply felt by everyone who knew her.

She made history as the first face on African television in 1959.

She was also the first voice heard on Africa’s first commercial radio station.

Nkechi Nweje

Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje passed away on March 21, 2025.

FIlm producer, Stanley Ajemba wrote, “Nollywood in tears as we lost one of our vibrant Nollywood actresses, @nkechi.nweje, after a brief illness. Couldn’t post since morning because it was like a dream to me. Ezigbo Nwanyi Onitsha.

“Rest in peace, ma’am. My best friend, she always called me on the phone, advising me. The last time we spoke was during the Queenth saga. She said, ‘Ontop, stop.’ I’m still speechless.”

Her death drew reactions from colleagues and fans across social media.

She was known for her emotional roles and strong screen presence.

Bolaji Olanrewaju, Big Bolaji

Gospel singer and pastor Bolaji Olanrewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji, died on April 19.

He was 50.

His family confirmed that he died after a brief illness.

He was widely respected in the gospel music and church community.

Kayode Peters

Film and theatre producer Kayode Peters died on June 28 in Toronto, Canada.

He reportedly battled illness for a long period.

Colleagues described him as a dedicated filmmaker and mentor within the creative industry.

Olusegun Akinremi, Chief Kanran

Veteran Yoruba actor Olusegun Akinremi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, died in August 2025.

The news was confirmed by movie producer Seun Oloketuyi.

He wrote, “Popular actor Segun Remi popularly known as Chief Kanran died Friday morning. Details soon.”

He was known for his humour and strong performances in Yoruba films and stage productions.

Sanku

Comedian and skit maker Adetola Samad, known as Sanku, died on September 1.

He died following a car accident along Ogbomoso Road in Oyo State.

The accident also left several passengers injured.

Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu

Broadcast journalist Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu of Arise TV died on September 29.

She reportedly lost her life during an armed robbery attack at her residence.

She was 29 at the time of her death.

Dan Agbese

Veteran journalist, columnist and one of Nigeria’s most influential media figures, Dan Agbese died at the age of 81 in November.

“Chief Dan Agbese transited to eternal glory this morning, Monday, November 17, 2025,” statement made available to The Guardian Nigeria read.

Allwell Ademola

Nollywood actress and producer, Allwell Ademola, died on December 27, 2025.

Fellow actress, wrote on Istagram, “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell”

Hours before she passed away, the 43-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram showing her singing a heartfelt prayer, with words centred on making it through the year.

“In the name of Jesus, I will see the end of this year; this year will not see my end,” the lyrics read.