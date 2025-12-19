Most talked-about Nollywood films of 2025 and where to stream them

As 2025 draws to a close and December settles in, Nollywood is ending the year on a strong note. These films stayed in conversations long after their release, from tense crime stories and emotional family dramas to epic.

If any of them slipped past you during the year, or you simply want to watch them again, this is the best time to stream them and catch up before the year runs out.

To kill A monkey



Crime thriller lovers could not look away from Kemi Adetiba’s To Kill a Monkey. The film pulls viewers into the dark side of Lagos cybercrime through the eyes of Efemini, a brilliant tech graduate whose talent becomes his downfall. With strong performances from William Benson and Bucci Franklin, the film quickly became one of the year’s most discussed releases.

Where to stream: Netflix



The Herd



The Herd shocked audiences with its tense highway ambush story. What begins as a post-wedding journey turns into a fight for survival, touching on fear, trust and vulnerability. Featuring Daniel Etim Effiong, Genoveva Umeh and a strong ensemble cast, the film sparked heavy conversations about insecurity and trauma.

Where to stream: Netflix

Lisabi: A legend is born

This historical epic continued the powerful story of Lisabi, the Egba warrior who stood against oppression. Rich in culture and tradition, the film stood out for its strong visuals and performances, making it a favourite for viewers drawn to Yoruba history and folklore.

Where to stream: Netflix



Owambe Thieves



One of the most relatable films of the year, Owambe Thieves blends humour with desperation. The story of a struggling couple drawn into party theft after a single bad decision struck a chord with many viewers, turning the film into a popular talking point across social media.

Where to stream: Kava TV



A Lagos Love Story

Set against the backdrop of Lagos Art and Culture Week, this romantic drama captured the chaos and beauty of love in the city. Jemima Osunde and Mike Afolarin delivered a soft but emotional performance that made the film perfect for December streaming.

Where to stream: Netflix, Prime Video



Reel Love

Reel Love tapped into influencer culture and online image management. Timini Egbuson’s performance as a relationship influencer forced into a fake romance resonated with young viewers navigating love in the digital age.

Where to stream: Kava TV

I am Anis

Shaffy Bello delivered one of her most intense performances in I Am Anis. The film sparked conversations about shame, survival and societal judgment after a woman’s past is exposed during a family ceremony.

Where to stream: Circuits TV

Labake Olododo



This culturally rich film told the story of a fearless female warrior standing against betrayal and tradition. Its themes of strength and resistance made it one of the year’s standout traditional dramas.

Where to stream: Kava TV



Baby Farm



Baby Farm unsettled viewers with its disturbing take on baby trafficking. The film drew attention for its bold storytelling and strong message, keeping it firmly in public conversation.

Where to stream: Netflix



Family Brouhaha

Family, wealth and secrets collide in this dramatic ensemble film. With powerful performances from Joke Silva and Shaffy Bello, Family Brouhaha captured the tension that often lies beneath large family gatherings.

Where to stream: Circuits TV