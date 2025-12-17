Cheating is not a deal breaker, says Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Toyosi Etim-Effiong, wife of popular Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong, has said that cheating is not a deal breaker for her.

She made this known during a Podcast with media personality Toke Makinwa, where she spoke about life, spirituality, and marriage within the entertainment industry.

She said, “Cheating is not a deal breaker for me. I even created a prayer group, Wives of Entertainers Prayer Group, to pray for our husbands so that Jezebels will not carry them.”

During the interview, Toyosi explained her reasoning, which was rooted in a belief system, noting she values the relationship over a singular mistake.

“If my husband cheats, it’s not a deal breaker for me. It is not, because I believe that marriage is bigger than that, and I believe that people are human,” she stated. “And I believe that we are going to face temptations. So, I will not leave my marriage because of cheating,” she explained

She also spoke about the importance of love, resilience, and intentional communication, noting that maintaining a successful marriage requires understanding and consistent effort from both partners.

She said, “What if he’s going through some spiritual attack? What if he’s going through something that I don’t know? So, I will not leave my marriage just because of that,” she added, emphasizing the need to look beyond the surface level of the infidelity and consider the underlying causes or struggles.

She clarified, that it wasn’t a license for infidelity, but an affirmation of the enduring power of love and forgiveness

Her comments on infidelity since have ignited widespread online debate about forgiveness, faith, and boundaries in relationships.

Many commenters highlighted the gender double standard, noting that men rarely tolerate infidelity from their partners

Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong got married in 2017. Their relationship, like many high-profile unions, has occasionally faced the intense scrutiny in the media space.

The couple have always been open about their lives, often sharing insights into their marriage and faith through public platforms.

However, Daniel’s career as an actor has sometimes made their marriage a topic of online discussion due to his romantic and kissing scenes in Nollywood movies.