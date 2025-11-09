Dr Blow Money features Temmy Dreddz, Dkarizma in new Afrobeat track, ‘Vaniti’

Renowned African entrepreneur, philanthropist, and music executive High Chief Dr. Ndubisi George Ugo, widely known as Dr Blow Money and celebrated as The Atunlunse 1 of Ifegunwa, Ile-Ife, has released his latest Afrobeat single titled “VANITI”, featuring Temmy Dreddz and Dkarizma, under Blow Money Records.

Building on the success of his previous hit “Money Dey”, Dr. Blow Money once again channels his vibrant energy and rich life experiences into his artistry. “VANITI” is an irresistible Afrobeat fusion that delves into themes of ambition, human desire, and the transience of material wealth — layered with pulsating percussion, soulful vocals, and an unforgettable hook that resonates long after the first listen.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the track, Dr. Blow Money explains:

“‘Vaniti’ is a reflection of life’s duality — where ambition meets humility. It’s a reminder that while wealth and fame are blessings, they should never eclipse purpose and gratitude.”

With Temmy Dreddz’s melodic charm and Dkarizma’s effortless flow, “VANITI” delivers a flawless blend of contemporary Afrobeat rhythms and profound lyrical depth. The track is already gaining significant traction across major streaming platforms and among music lovers both in Nigeria and beyond.

Beyond his musical achievements, Dr. Blow Money stands as a beacon of excellence — Chairman of Countryside Group and Blow Money Group INC, which encompasses Countryside Marine Services Ltd, Countryside Taxi Company (CTC Taxi), Countryside Travels & Tours, CTC Autos, Blow Pay Global Services Ltd, among others. His visionary leadership continues to bridge the worlds of business, art, and culture.

“VANITI” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, and Audiomack.

The Guardian reports that Nigerian Afro-fusion artist Temmy Dreddz released his first official release for 2025, “OGO”, on Friday, August 22nd, through Blow Money Records (BMR).

Ogo by Temmy Dreddz, whose full name is Nwaeji Anuoluwapo Ezekiel, came ater the singer dropped his 2024 extended play project Small Boy with Big God (SBWBG), which was supported by multiple visuals earlier this year. “OGO” marks the start of a new phase in his career.

The song was produced by Marius, mixed and mastered by DopeMixx, styled by Evergreen, and visually captured by photographer KoreKulture. It was managed under the guidance of A&R executives Queen Kalisha and Gaklime Keputda (General Gak), with Chief Dr. George Ndubisi (Dr. Blow Money) serving as the executive producer

Speaking about the single, Temmy Dreddz described it as a reflection of his journey.

“OGO is a song about light, growth, and resilience — a piece of my journey that I want my people to feel and connect with,” he said.