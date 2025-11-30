Facebook, Instagram suspend Idris Abdulkareem’s accounts after new song, Open Letter to Donald Trump

Nigerian rapper and activist Eedris Abdulkareem has announced that his Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended shortly after the release of his new song, Open Letter to Donald Trump.

Abdulkareem, in a report by online news platform, SaharaReporters, on Sunday said that he has been unable to access either account since the release of the track.

“Facebook just suspended my Facebook and Instagram account because of my new song, Open Letter to Donald Trump,” he said. “I can’t access it.”

Checks confirmed that both accounts are no longer accessible. Abdulkareem, known for politically charged music and criticism of government policies, did not provide further details on the duration of the suspension imposed by Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

Released in November 2025 under his label, Lakreem Entertainment, Open Letter to Donald Trump is framed as a direct address to the former U.S. President but primarily targets Nigeria’s political class.

In the song, Abdulkareem accuses Nigerian leaders of enriching themselves while ordinary citizens endure hardship, describing them as “criminals of all shades and hues” who dominate society. The track references worsening insecurity, including kidnappings, killings, and terrorism, and seeks to draw international attention to Nigeria’s crises.

The song continues Abdulkareem’s tradition of protest music, following his 2004 hit Jaga Jaga and the more recent 2025 release Tell Your Papa, which was banned by the National Broadcasting Commission for allegedly containing “objectionable lyrics” in violation of responsible broadcasting rules. The ban prohibited Nigerian radio and television stations from airing the track.

Abdulkareem has consistently used his music to challenge political leaders and highlight social injustice, cementing his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most outspoken protest musicians.

Recall that in 2020, Abdulkareem accused Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy, of appropriating the works of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti to advance his career. Abdulkareem made the remarks in a video interview, responding to a now-deleted tweet by Burna Boy in which he claimed that no one had paved the way for him as an artist.

Abdulkareem argued that Burna Boy’s success relied heavily on Fela’s musical legacy and called on the “Anybody” singer to apologise. He said that while Fela’s songs carried meaningful messages that enriched the lives of listeners, Burna Boy had borrowed extensively from both Fela and Afrobeat without giving due recognition.

“I think with due respect, Burna Boy needs to apologise. At least Fela made it happen for you, and you stole a lot from Fela’s songs to become who you are. You stole from Afrobeats to become who you are. Even though Fela’s songs are strictly about messages that add value to the lives of people, what is your song about?” Abdulkareem said.