Family announces death of gospel singer Omije Ojumi

The family of popular Nigerian gospel singer and evangelist Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has confirmed her death.

The announcement was made through a statement released by a colleague in the gospel music industry, Alayo melody and signed by a family representative. According to the statement, Omije Ojumi passed away on Monday, January 12, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos after an illness. She was 46 years old.

“With great sadness, we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, OMIJE OJUMI, who passed away on 12th January, 2026, at a Lagos hospital, Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest,” the statement read.

The statement was signed by Olawale Akinnaanu on behalf of the family.

News of her death has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian gospel music community, where Omije Ojumi was widely known for her passionate worship style and deep spiritual songs. Many of her colleagues and fans have taken to social media to mourn her passing and celebrate her life and ministry.

Born Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, Omije Ojumi built a strong reputation as a gospel singer and minister who used music as a tool for evangelism. Her songs often centred on faith, hope, endurance and total dependence on God, themes that resonated deeply with her listeners.

She released several gospel albums during her career, including Dabira and Alatilehin, which earned her recognition among Christian audiences, especially within Yoruba-speaking churches. Songs from these albums were frequently used during worship sessions, prayer meetings and church programmes across the country.

Beyond her music career, Omije Ojumi was known for her dedication to ministry work. She regularly ministered at church events, crusades and revival programmes, where she combined singing with prayer and exhortation. Many who encountered her described her as humble, prayerful and committed to her calling.

While the family has not disclosed details about the illness that led to her death, they expressed gratitude for the support and prayers they have received since the news broke.

Omije Ojumi’s passing adds to the list of notable losses in Nigeria’s gospel music scene. However, her legacy will live on through her songs, teachings and the lives she impacted through her ministry.