Fola named the face of Apple Music’s Best of 2025 Afrobeats Hits with 11 songs in the Top 100

Folarin Odunlami, popularly known as Fola, has been named the face of Apple Music’s Best of 2025 Afrobeats Hits after securing 11 songs on the platform’s Top 100 list. The recognition crowns a breakthrough year for the young singer.

Fola, who is signed to Dangbana Republik, the record label owned by Bella Shmurda, has enjoyed an impressive run in 2025, boosted by the success of his recently released album and a growing fan base that has pushed several of his songs into heavy rotation. His rise reflects Afrobeats’ shift toward a softer, melodic sound that resonates strongly with young listeners.

The playlist, released this week, captures the sounds that defined Afrobeats across the year, and Fola’s heavy presence signals the extent of his influence. The singer, who only recently released his full-length project, has built a loyal audience through emotionally charged writing, street-pop rhythm patterns, and a mellow vocal texture that sets him apart. His rise has been steady but explosive, and the data now reflects what fans have been saying for months.

Fola’s charting tracks on the top 100 include “You” (No. 13), “Caricature” (No. 19) and “Eko” (No. 21) — three of his most streamed records this year. His collaboration with Kizz Daniel, “Lost”, sits at No. 27, while “Healer” follows at No. 34. “Cruise Control” appears at No. 51, and “Disco”, featuring Young Jonn, takes the 57th spot. His hit “Gokada” sits at No. 69, with “It’s Going” at No. 77. He rounds off his chart dominance with “Roberry” featuring Gabzy at No. 88, and “Who Does That” featuring Bella Shmurda at No. 99.

Fola’s rise mirrors a larger shift in Afrobeats, one driven by younger artists who blend introspection with authenticity. His partnership with Dangbana Republik has also elevated his reach, giving him access to experienced producers, strategic guidance and Bella Shmurda’s influential network.

Beyond the charts, Fola is also making waves in live music. He recently announced his first headline concert, set for 15 December at the Balmoral Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. He shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, and regular tickets sold out within minutes, showing how strong his fan base is and how excited fans are about his music.

The concert marks an important milestone for the young star. It positions him as not only a streaming force but also a live performer capable of drawing large crowds. With more fans discovering his music through Apple Music’s spotlight, expectations for the December event are high.

With his album still making waves, 11 songs on a major global playlist, and his first headline show already generating heat, Fola enters the final weeks of 2025 as one of the genre’s brightest success stories. As streaming numbers rise and his fan base widens, the singer looks set to shape the next phase of Afrobeats’ global journey.