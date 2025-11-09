I want to go back to school to manage my career better – Portable

Nigerian street-pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has said he is planning to return to school to gain better knowledge on how to manage his music career and business.

The Zazoo Zehh singer stated this in a video shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, while speaking about his plans to balance fame with professionalism.

Portable said he already did National Diploma (ND) at Kwara State Polytechnic, and that he feels there is need to further his education to strengthen the management of his record label, Zeh Nation.

He said, “Even though I already have an OND from Kwara State Polytechnic, I still want to further my education. I sponsor people and my children too to avoid stories in like ‘Portable didn’t go to school in the future’. So, I want to go back to school to monitor and understand my music royalties and business deals better, especially for my record label, Zeh Nation.”

According to the 31-year-old, returning to school is not just about acquiring another certificate but about equipping himself with the knowledge and skills needed to handle his brand more professionally.

He said he wants to properly manage his contracts, royalties and business dealings without relying solely on others.

Portable, who has gained popularity for his energetic stage performances and outspoken personality, has faced several controversies in recent times.

In April, Fuji musician Saheed Osupa withdrew his legal case against him after a series of disputes between both artistes.

Osupa had accused the singer of criminal defamation, threat to life and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, following a public exchange over Portable’s song Fuji Shakushaku, which Osupa flagged for copyright infringement.

The legal case was later withdrawn after several prominent Nigerians intervened, with Osupa outlining three conditions for Portable to meet.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Busari Babatunde, Osupa said the withdrawal was made “in the hope that Portable will seize this opportunity for reflection, growth and transformation.”

He also directed Portable to retract his statements, stop defamation and sign an undertaking to desist from online harassment.

Earlier in the year, Portable had also clashed with officials of the Ogun State Government after his uncompleted building and hotel were sealed over alleged illegal development.

The singer was accused of assaulting three officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning during an enforcement exercise in Ota.

Nine of his associates were arrested and arraigned before a magistrates’ court on charges of assault, felony and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace. Portable failed to appear before the police when invited and was later declared wanted.

He later appeared in a viral video pleading for forgiveness, describing himself as “a madman undergoing treatment.”

After surrendering to the police in Lagos, he was transferred to Ogun State where he was arraigned before a magistrates’ court in Abeokuta and granted bail in the sum of N2 million.