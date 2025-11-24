Olamide sells out OVO Arena in his first solo UK show in almost a decade

Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, returned to London for his first solo UK show in almost ten years, and it was a sold-out show. Fans filled the 12,500-capacity OVO Arena Wembley for a night packed with energy, hit songs, and surprise appearances, making it a memorable moment for Afrobeats lovers in the UK.

The show started with Olamide performing his hit single “Lagos Boys”, instantly igniting the crowd. The energy in the arena remained high throughout the night as fans sang along to every hit from Olamide and his guest performers. Throughout the night, several surprise guests joined him on stage, giving the audience a performance-packed experience.

The show continued with Lil Kesh performing his hit “Shoki”, reminding fans of his influence on Nigerian street music.

Seyi Vibes and Asake also joined Olamide on stage to perform their collaborative hit “99”. Seyi Vibes also performed his hit single “Shaolin”, while Asake delivered “Amapiano”, another collaboration with Olamide. Each performance brought excitement and high energy to the night.

Ashidapo kept the crowd excited with a lively performance of “Girl on Fya”, joined by Olamide. Bella Shmurda also performed “Triumphant”, with Olamide coming on stage again to support him. Darkoo followed with “Billionaire’s Club”, and Pheelz added his signature production touch to several moments during the show, giving the live set even more depth.

Throughout the night, Olamide seamlessly moved between his own hits and collaborative performances, creating a sense of celebration that highlighted not only his career but also the talents of artists he has supported and collaborated with over the years. The arena was alive with fans cheering, dancing, and singing along to every track, proving the lasting impact of Olamide’s music across generations.

The concert also highlighted Olamide’s role as a mentor in the Nigerian music industry. Many of the guest performers have risen to fame under the YBNL Nation label, which he founded, showing how he continues to influence the next generation of artists. The night’s lineup was a testament to the strong network he has built, with multiple artistes joining him to deliver an unforgettable experience.

The event was not just a sold out concert, it was a celebration of Afrobeat’s global influence. Nearly a decade after his last solo UK headline show in 2016, Olamide’s return to the stage confirmed his status as one of Nigeria’s most significant musical exports.

Olamide’s OVO Arena performance was a reminder of the power of his music and the influence he continues to wield both in Nigeria and across the globe.