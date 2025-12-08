Shallipopi named Artist of the Year at 2025 TikTok Awards

Nigerian singer Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has been named Artist of the Year at the 2025 TikTok Awards for Sub-Saharan Africa, held on Friday, December 5, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The annual TikTok Awards celebrate creators whose content has inspired and influenced communities across the region.

The platform said this year’s edition recognised individuals who have used TikTok to connect audiences, spark trends and drive cultural conversations both online and offline.

Shallipopi, known to his fans as “Pluto Presido”, emerged as one of the continent’s biggest music sensations in 2025.

His breakout year, which he describes as the era of “Plutomania”, saw his songs dominate soundwaves and generate viral challenges that travelled across borders.

Tracks from the Laho hit-maker became some of the most-used sounds on TikTok, helping to cement his presence as one of Africa’s leading digital-first musicians.

TikTok, in its announcement, noted that Shallipopi’s music did more than entertain. It shaped online culture, drove engagement among young users and contributed to a wider trend of African artists finding visibility on the platform before breaking fully into mainstream audiences.

“2025 was the year of the ‘Plutomania’,” the platform said, describing how the singer and his fans, known as “plutomanians”, contributed to the year’s most recognisable trends.

The Artist of the Year award is one of the night’s top categories, honouring musicians whose work has had the strongest cultural impact on TikTok. The platform said its goal is to shine a spotlight on creators who continue to use TikTok to tell stories, promote music and build communities.

The 2025 edition of the TikTok Awards drew creators from across Sub-Saharan Africa, including musicians, comedians, dancers and digital storytellers.

The event highlighted how TikTok has become a major force in shaping entertainment consumption on the continent, especially for Gen Z and young millennials.

The platform has played a significant role in promoting African music globally, with viral challenges often translating into streaming success on traditional music platforms.

Organisers said this year’s theme focused on celebrating originality and the power of creators to influence culture.

Other award categories recognised creators in comedy, lifestyle, beauty, sports and community impact, but Shallipopi’s win stood out as one of the night’s most anticipated honours.

As TikTok continues to drive trends in music discovery, the Artist of the Year award remains one of its strongest indicators of where youth culture is heading.

Shallipopi’s win marks another milestone in his fast-rising career and reaffirms the growing influence of Nigerian artists on digital platforms across Africa.