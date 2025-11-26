Sound of Music headlines CDM Eket’s maiden concert

The Eket branch of Chorale De La Magnifique (CDM) is set to thrill music lovers and enthusiasts with a soul-lifting concert that promises to usher in the festive season with elegance, harmony and cultural flair.



In its maiden concert on November 30, 2025, the choir will present songs from the 1965 musical, Sound of Music.



CDM is led by a Grand Coordinator and Music Director (GCMD), a title held by its founder, Dr Ike Eseka. It has branches in Lagos, Abuja, Asaba, Uyo and other parts of Nigeria, led by Deputy CMDs.

The concert, scheduled for Sunday, November 30, 2025, at 4.00 p.m., will be held at Joddag Hotel and Suites, Marina, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.



Apart from ‘The Sound of Music’, the concert will also feature ‘Songs of the Birth of Our Lord Jesus’, and a rich collection of Christmas carols in indigenous Nigerian languages.

This musical event aims to blend classical excellence with African rhythm and spirituality, offering guests an inspiring musical experience that celebrates the beauty of the season and the diversity of Nigeria’s musical heritage.

The concert is free to attend, allowing families, friends and lovers of choral music to come together in an atmosphere of joy, reflection and praise.



For those unable to attend physically, the concert will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook via @Chorale De La Magnifique Nigeria, giving audiences across the world the opportunity to partake in this magnificent celebration.

With its blend of classical, spiritual and indigenous performances, this year’s concert promises to be a breathtaking musical experience, a perfect start for the Christmas season.