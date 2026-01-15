Tinubu congratulates Rema, Burna Boy, others as Nigeria shines at 9th AFRIMA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigerian artistes who won awards at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), saying their success shows that Nigeria’s creative industry continues to gain global recognition.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday, the President praised the winners for making the country proud on the continental stage.

“I warmly congratulate our outstanding Nigerian artistes for their remarkable achievements at the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards. Your success on this great continental stage is a proud moment for our nation and a strong reflection of the depth of talent, creativity and hard work that define Nigeria’s music industry,” Tinubu said.

The President added that the artistes did more than win trophies, stressing that, “You have not only won awards; you have projected our culture, amplified the voice of our youths and strengthened Nigeria’s creative identity across the continent and beyond.”

Nigerian artistes dominated the awards ceremony, which held from January 7 to 11, 2026, in Lagos, the official host city designated by the African Union Commission. Rema won Artiste of the Year, Best Male Artiste in Western Africa and Best African RnB and Soul. Burna Boy clinched Album of the Year. Shallipopi won Song of the Year and Best African Collaboration alongside Burna Boy. Phyno emerged Best African Hip-Hop, Qing Madi won Most Promising Artiste, Yemi Alade secured Best Soundtrack, while Chella won African Fans’ Favourite. Kenny Ogungbe and Dayo Adeneye received the AFRIMA Legendary Award.

Tinubu said the achievements of the artistes reflected years of consistency and hard work, adding that Nigerian music has become “a strong voice for the country across Africa and beyond.” He noted that platforms such as AFRIMA continue to create opportunities for African talents to shine globally.

He also commended Lagos State for hosting the event, describing the state as Africa’s creative capital. “I commend Lagos State for once again proving its capacity as Africa’s creative and entertainment capital. I congratulate the Lagos State Government and His Excellency, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the excellent hosting of Africa’s global music awards and for providing a safe, vibrant and welcoming environment for delegates, artistes and guests from across the continent,” he said.

The President further assured that his administration would continue to support the creative industry, saying it has the potential to drive economic growth and job creation. “Culture is the soul of a people, and music remains one of Africa’s strongest voices. I remain deeply committed to supporting initiatives that promote our culture and empower our creative talents. Our government is fully committed to empowering young Nigerians and strengthening the creative economy,” Tinubu added.

AFRIMA, founded in 2014 by the International Committee of AFRIMA in partnership with the African Union Commission, is regarded as Africa’s biggest music awards platform. The 9th edition recorded participation from more than 1,216 artistes, delegates and stakeholders from at least 48 African countries.

Activities for the 2026 edition began on January 7 with a Welcome Soiree at the residence of the Deputy British High Commissioner, followed by the Africa Music Business Summit at the Eko Convention Centre. Events continued with the AFRIMA Music Village at Ikeja City Mall, which attracted over 20,000 fans and featured performances from more than 25 top artistes, before ending with a sold-out grand finale where winners received the 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.