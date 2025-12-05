Waje highlights role of influencers in shaping social culture

Nigerian singer and humanitarian Waje has called for a more responsible and respectful online culture, emphasising the influence of public figures in shaping social behaviour. She delivered the message on Thursday at the 6th Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum Conference in Abuja, where governors’ wives, policymakers, development experts and social advocates gathered to discuss issues affecting women, children and young people across the country.

The annual forum, now in its sixth edition, focuses on strengthening advocacy around women’s empowerment, healthcare, education, youth development and social welfare. Waje, who has been active in campaigns promoting gender equity and the protection of young people, joined a session exploring how cultural influencers can support national development efforts.

Speaking on the power of digital culture, she noted that the attitudes people reinforce online often shape offline conduct. According to her, content creators and public personalities, particularly men with large audiences, play a significant role in setting social norms. She said their engagement style, choice of language and response to inappropriate behaviour can either reinforce harmful stereotypes or encourage more respectful interactions.

Waje explained that while institutions introduce policies and programmes to address social inequality, cultural change requires consistent individual action. She said male influencers have a particularly important role, given the weight their opinions carry among younger male audiences. A dismissive comment or joke, she noted, can normalise harmful behaviour, just as a clear public statement against misconduct can help discourage it.

She emphasised that calling out problematic behaviour does not have to be confrontational, insisting that educational interventions often have greater impact. According to her, when respected men publicly state that certain behaviours are unacceptable, such interventions can shift cultural attitudes more quickly than prolonged debates.

Waje also encouraged male creators to help amplify women’s voices, especially on issues such as harassment, domestic abuse and inequality. She said support should be expressed in ways that stand beside women rather than speaking over them, allowing their experiences to take centre stage while reinforcing respect and empathy. Such conduct, she argued, sets a standard for younger audiences and contributes to a healthier social environment.

Her contribution aligned with the conference’s broader theme: that sustainable progress depends not only on government action but on deliberate efforts by individuals with cultural influence. Participants at the forum highlighted that shifting social norms requires collaboration between institutions and the public, particularly in a digital age where online conduct increasingly shapes real-world attitudes.