Wizkid Features H.E.R On New Song “Smile”

As Wizkid celebrates his 30th birthday today, the Nigerian singer has gifted his fans a new song titled “Smile”.

“Smile” features grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Gabriella Wilson better known by the stage name H.E.R. The track is a single off Wizkid’s forthcoming album Made In Lagos.

Wizkid sings that he loves his woman’s smile and he would do anything including running “inside a building up in flames” just to be with his love.

Listen to “Smile” below:



Wizkid is set to release Made In Lagos today. He announced that the album would feature artistes such as Burna Boy, Damian Marley (Jamaican), Tems, Starboy Terri, Ella Mai (British), Tay Iwar, Skepta (British Nigerian), Projexx (Jamaican) and H.E.R. (American). He also disclosed his sound production and engineering team to be BlaqJerzee, London, Sarz, Mutay and Juls (British Ghanaian), Dro (American) and Kel P.