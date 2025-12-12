Nicki Minaj reacts again to killings in Nigeria, urges freedom for Christians

American rapper Onika Maraj-Petty, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has again spoken about the killings in Nigeria, calling for the freedom of Christians and an end to the violence.

Minaj made the call in a post shared on X on Friday, where she used a faith based message to express concern over the situation in Nigeria.

She wrote, “On Christ the solid rock I stand. All other grounds is sinking sand. All other ground…”

She then added, “FREE THE CHRISTIANS IN NIGERIA!!!!!!!!!! STOP THIS NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with users reacting to the renewed focus on insecurity and religious freedom in the country.

Minaj’s comments follow her earlier intervention in November during a United Nations-related event on global religious freedom and violence against Christians in Nigeria.

At the event, United States official, Michael Waltz, described the killings in Nigeria as “genocide wearing the mask of chaos.”

He said, “In the Middle Belt and in the North, churches burn, mothers bury their children for the crime of singing Amazing Grace; pastors have been beheaded for preaching the sermon on the mount. Entire villages wake up to gunfire because they dare to commit the crime of calling Jesus their Lord.”

Waltz added that the violence was not random.

“This is not random violence. This is genocide wearing the mask of chaos,” he said.

He also linked the insecurity to kidnappings, saying, “It just happened yesterday; 25 little girls were ripped out of their school.”

Referencing figures by the Non-Governmental Organisation, Open Doors, Waltz said, “Eighty per cent of the violence against Christians worldwide is occurring in Nigeria.”

Minaj, who also spoke at the briefing, said Christians in Nigeria were being targeted because of their faith.

“In Nigeria, Christians are being targeted, driven from their homes, and killed. Churches have been burned, families have been torn apart, and entire communities live in fear constantly, simply because of how they pray,” she said.

She described the situation as part of a wider global challenge and thanked former United States President Donald Trump for drawing attention to the issue.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has, however, repeatedly dismissed claims that the violence is religiously motivated, insisting that insecurity in the country is driven by criminal activities such as banditry and terrorism.

Despite the government’s position, international figures and advocacy groups have continued to raise concerns over the killings and the country’s security challenges.