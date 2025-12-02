‘No one calls me TM anymore’ — Toke Makinwa

Media personality Toke MakinwaToke Makinwa has shared a humorous update about life as a new mother, saying her long-time nickname “TM” has now been replaced with “Mummy Yaya” everywhere she goes.

Makinwa, who welcomed her daughter, Yakira Eliana, on 28 August 202528 August 2025, made the remark on X (formerly twitter) noting that the sudden change still amuses her. “No one calls me TM anymore… Everywhere I go it is ‘Mummy Yaya’… Omo mi so mi l’oruko tuntun,” she wrote, expressing in Yoruba that her child has given her a new name.

Since the birth of her daughter — fondly called “Yaya”, Makinwa has been vocal about motherhood, frequently sharing moments, lessons and reflections with her audience. Her openness has endeared her to many fans, who say her willingness to document her journey has made her even more relatable.

The new nickname comes as no surprise to many mothers online, who joked that this is a universal experience. Some said the moment a child arrives, parents automatically become identified through them, with comments like “Welcome to the club”.

The conversation follows another moment that recently placed Makinwa at the centre of social media debates. Last week, she trended after stating that babies do not need to be bathed every day because they are not dirty. Her comment attracted mixed reactions: while many mothers agreed and pointed out that daily bathing could dry out a baby’s skin, others insisted that bathing should remain a daily ritual.

The discussion quickly grew, with parenting communities, health-conscious mothers and social media critics all weighing in. Some praised her for encouraging realistic, science-backed childcare practices, while others accused her of being too outspoken. Makinwa later clarified that her statement was not a directive but a personal approach that works for her baby.

Since becoming a mother, the media personality has spoken openly about how motherhood has reshaped her priorities, routines and worldview. She has also expressed gratitude for the support she has received, describing her daughter as a blessing and a source of new joy.

Her fans say these candid moments are part of why the “Mummy Yaya” nickname feels fitting. Many believe it reflects a new chapter in her life, one defined by softness, nurturing and personal growth.

Still, some long-time followers joked that they are not ready to stop calling her “TM,” a name that has been associated with her for over a decade. But with the pace at which nicknames spread in Nigeria’s pop culture space, it appears “Mummy Yaya” is picking up momentum.

For Makinwa herself, the shift seems more amusing than anything else, as she continues to embrace the evolving identity that comes with motherhood. As fans put it, once Yaya arrived, TM became “Mummy Yaya”.