Odunlade Adekola’s Warlord: Olori Ogun hits N47m on opening weekend

FilmOne Entertainment, West Africa’s leading distributor of Nollywood and global content, took a major step in championing indigenous storytelling on Wednesday, 26th November, with the premiere of Odunlade Adekola’s Warlord: Olori Ogun. The film is produced by Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP) and FilmOne Studios, and directed by Odunlade Adekola, Tope Adebayo, and Abiodun Olanrewaju.

Olori Ogun is a tale set in the heart of Yoruba culture, exploring themes of bravery, legacy, and identity. The film follows the journey of a fearless warrior who must navigate complex family dynamics, protect his community, and preserve his heritage in the face of challenges. Combining history, culture, drama, and rich cultural storytelling, the film offers audiences an immersive cinematic experience deeply rooted in Nigerian tradition.

The premiere was a celebration of culture and Nigerian cinema, drawing notable cast members including Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola, and Femi Adebayo, alongside other industry figures such as Iyabo Ojo, Mike Ezuruonye, Itele D Icon, Kie Kie, and Bisola Aiyeola. Many other actors, filmmakers, and film lovers also came together to witness the first public screening of the highly anticipated film, which opened in cinemas on Friday, 28th November.

The red carpet stood out at the event as guests stunned in their extravagant native attires.

Speaking at the premiere, Odunlade Adekola, Producer and Actor, said: “Fans should expect something powerful and exceptional. Warlord: Olori Ogun is a strong story, and I am proud of what we created.”

The film weaves themes of bravery, legacy, and identity into a striking narrative that kept the guests fully immersed throughout the night, with authentic storytelling and strong performances from Odunlade Adekola, Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo Salami, Ibrahim Chatta, and a host of others.

With the premiere setting the tone, the film went on to have its nationwide theatrical release on Friday, 28th November.

FilmOne’s decision to distribute Warlord: Olori Ogun reinforces its commitment to elevating African stories and ensuring culturally rich films reach the audiences who deserve to see them on the big screen.

Victoria Ogar, Head of Distribution, FilmOne Entertainment, added: “This is the kind of indigenous film we are proud to champion. Warlord: Olori Ogun represents the beauty of our stories, and we are so excited for audiences across Nigeria to experience it.”

As anticipation rises, one thing is clear: Warlord: Olori Ogun is making a significant impact in cinemas nationwide.