Omah Lay to headline debut Motherland Festival on December 20

Afro-fusion sensation Omah Lay is set to headline the inaugural Motherland Festival on 20th December 2025, marking his only Lagos performance of the festive season.

The announcement comes on the heels of a landmark year for the singer, who recently earned his first Grammy nomination for “With You”, his collaboration with Davido. The track was also confirmed as Nigeria’s most streamed song on Spotify this year.

In a joint statement, the co-founders of Motherland Festival expressed excitement over securing Omah Lay for the highly anticipated event.

“We’re excited that Omah Lay chose the Motherland stage as his only Lagos show this December. Fans from around the world will get their chance to celebrate the huge year he’s had at the centre of Afro-fusion and Afrobeats.

Alongside Seyi Vibez, The Cavemen, Odumodu Blvck, Qing Madi, Mavo, DJ Obi, and more, Omah Lay will be giving our attendees a show they’ll never forget.”

Scheduled to run from December 18–20, the Motherland Festival promises to unite influential thinkers, global creatives, and cultural leaders for an immersive three-day experience in Lagos. The event is sponsored by First Bank and will be hosted at the Motherland Grounds, beside Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

Motherland Festival is a transformative cultural festival and expo designed to celebrate Nigerian excellence, reconnect the global diaspora to their roots, and spotlight Africa’s brilliance to the world. Its mission is to create a platform where culture, business, innovation, and heritage converge, fostering meaningful connections and opportunities for growth and collaboration.

Spanning three days across Lagos, Motherland Festival 2025 will bring together the world’s brightest minds, creative visionaries, and cultural ambassadors for an unforgettable experience.