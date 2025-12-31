Lagos Fashion Week was one of my highlights of 2025 – Ciara

American singer and pop culture figure Ciara Wilson has described Lagos Fashion Week 2025 as one of the defining moments of her year.

The entertainer made the remark in the caption of a video she shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday, where she reflected on moments from her visit to Lagos for the fashion event.

Captioning the video, Ciara wrote, “One of my highlights of the year was Lagos Fashion Week! Walking in a show, walking the Trading Room Floor with the Governor, and meeting some of Nigeria’s most talented designers.”

Her post revisited her time in Lagos in late October, when she arrived in the city for the four day fashion showcase, which marked its 15th anniversary.

During her visit, Ciara joined Governor Sanwo Olu at the Nigerian Exchange, where they rang the closing gong, formally signalling the commencement of Lagos Fashion Week 2025.

Speaking at the event, the singer said she was honoured to be part of efforts to promote African fashion and the city of Lagos to a global audience.

She said, “I’m excited to have been enlisted in the mission to promote African fashion designs, where I will be using my platform to showcase the beauty of Lagos.”

Ciara added that her connection to the city felt personal, saying, “This occasion is really special for me, because my heart always beats better whenever I am in Lagos.”

Reflecting on the city’s growth, she said she could see clear signs of development from the moment she arrived. “I’ve seen the evolution of the city from when I landed at the airport to when I moved into the metropolis. This speaks so loudly about the growth and how the economy is flourishing,” she said.

On the fashion scene, Ciara expressed admiration for Nigerian designers and creatives, noting that fashion remains a key part of her self-expression.

She said, “On the fashion side, this is exciting news for me because that is the way I express myself. To see the growth in the fashion space, I can’t describe how honoured I am to be part of this project.”

Governor Sanwo Olu, who led members of the State Executive Council to the Exchange, described Lagos Fashion Week as a reflection of the innovative spirit of Lagosians and a platform that continues to position the city as a global centre for creativity, tourism and investment.

He said, “Our administration is committed to supporting people who are curating an ecosystem that will push locally created brands to the global market.”

Speaking on Africa’s economic future, the governor added, “Africa is the next continent that will drive the global economy in the next 30 years and on the continent, Nigeria is the one country that has the demographic advantage to lead this new economic growth.”

Sanwo Olu also highlighted Lagos as a city driven by youth innovation, saying, “Lagos is about the only city in Africa where you will see a set of innovators in their teens who are anxious to make changes.”

He further explained that the fashion week went beyond style, serving as a business and innovation platform. “The Fashion Week speaks to both business and innovation, bringing to the forefront the best creatives that we have in Lagos,” he said.

During the celebrations, the governor also shared moments from a creatives’ brunch held at Lagos House, Marina, writing on X, “It was inspiring to share moments with designers, artists, and industry leaders who continue to put Lagos on the global fashion map.”

He added that Ciara’s presence underscored growing international interest in Lagos, saying her participation highlighted the city’s rising profile as a hub for fashion, culture and creativity.

Lagos Fashion Week 2025, themed “In Full Bloom,” took place from October 29 to November 2, celebrating fifteen years of showcasing Nigerian and African designers on a global stage.