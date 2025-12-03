Teni reacts to 2Baba’s marital drama

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly known as Teni, has added her voice to the growing concerns surrounding the ongoing conflict between music icon, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Irobosa, following a viral video showing the pair in a physical altercation in London.

In a playful video posted on the singer’s Snapchat and later reposted on her X (formerly Twitter) handle titled “Operation Save 2Baba,” Teni called on fellow celebrities to join her in “rescuing” the singer from the situation that has dominated online conversations for days.

“We need to go pick 2Baba as soon as possible, by all means,” she said.

“Timaya, we need your Porsche. Kcee, we need your Cadillac,” she joked.

“2Baba, we are coming to save you from your wife. We don’t know what is happening again.”

Teni’s video comes as Nigerians continue to react to the dramatic events that began after a viral clip showed 2Baba and Natasha involved in a heated fight in London.

The footage, which circulated widely across social media, immediately sparked confusion, with many social media users questioning whether the man in the clip was truly 2Baba or a look-alike.

The controversy deepened when his former manager, Kaka Igbokwe, confirmed the authenticity of the video during a TikTok live session.

He stated clearly that the incident did happen, quieting doubts and fuelling new debates about what led to the altercation. His confirmation was the turning point that made many Nigerians take the story more seriously.

Matters escalated further when 2Baba and Natasha joined the same live session to address the issue.

The conversation quickly turned into another public quarrel. Viewers said the exchange made the situation look even more complicated, with many expressing concern about how openly the conflict was unfolding online.

Several public figures have since reacted. Popular skit maker and musician, Lawal Nasiru, popularly known as Nasboi, was one of the first celebrities to comment publicly. Posting on his X account yesterday, he wrote:

“I feel very heartbroken every time I see 2Baba in all this mess.”

Teni’s video, though humorous, reflects the rising concern among entertainers and fans. While some viewers praised her for bringing comic relief during a tense moment, others argued that celebrities should be careful when addressing sensitive domestic issues, especially when children and families are involved.

As the debate continues, neither 2Baba nor Natasha Irobosa has released any new public statement addressing the latest developments. Many Nigerians are hoping that both parties step away from the public exchanges and resolve their issues privately to prevent the situation from escalating further.