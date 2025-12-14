TikTok star Peller sparks concern after troubling post

TikTok influencer and live streamer Habeeb Hamzat popularly known as Peller, has sparked concern after sharing a disturbing post that suggested he was in severe emotional distress.

The post, which circulated widely on social media on Sunday, included Peller saying, “Thank you, everybody. I love you guys, I am going to kill myself, I swear to God. I don’t want to harm anybody, I just want to do this. I want to die. My body is shaking.”

The video quickly spread across TikTok, X, and Instagram, prompting an outpouring of reactions from fans. Many expressed worry for his well-being, urging him to seek help immediately.

Peller is one of Nigeria’s most recognisable TikTok personalities, with 13.6 million followers on TikTok. He is known for his humorous use of English, energetic live streams, and skit-style content that resonates with a wide audience, particularly young Nigerians.

His popularity has also been boosted by his widely followed relationship with fellow TikTok influencer Amadou Elizabeth, popularly known as Jarvis. Together, they have amassed a loyal following on social media, often sharing playful interactions and collaborative content.

The post has drawn attention to the pressures faced by online creators. Social media fame often comes with financial stress, relentless public scrutiny, and a lack of privacy.

As of the time of filing this report, Peller has not issued a detailed public statement explaining his post.

However, fans and fellow influencers have taken to social media to show support, sending messages of encouragement and urging him to prioritise his wellbeing.

The incident has reignited discussions about mental health in Nigeria’s creator economy.

Fans of Peller have continued to express hope for his safety and recovery.

Peller’s post serves as a stark reminder of the hidden pressures of social media fame and the importance of supporting mental health in all communities, both online and offline.