Tonto Dikeh testifies to divine deliverance from rage, addiction, spiritual yokes

Nollywood star Tonto Dikeh, on Sunday at Streams of Joy International, shared a raw and extensive testimony of transformation, healing, and restoration.

She attributed this radical change to her intentional walk with God and following Pastor Jerry Eze’s New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD). The actress revealed that her life is no longer a story of struggle but a thanksgiving to God.

She said, “This is not just a testimony, but a thanksgiving to God,” Dikeh stated. Recounted how the enemy tried to stop her from sharing. “You see, the devil tried to stop this testimony a couple of times. The devil tried to tell me that I was bigger than this—coming to church to say my testimony.

The devil tried to tell me that I was supposed to protect my image. But I looked at myself and told myself: ‘What image? What image?’ I know, the God that gave me the image or the one that can take it away just like that. No, the devil was too small for me not to say this. Thank you, Lord Jesus. Thank you, Holy Spirit. El-Roi.” She explained.

The actress spoke about the internal battles that once defined her. She confessed to living with a “demonic anger” that destroyed her relationships and opportunities.

“I have lived with a demonic anger… an anger that fueled me, that destroyed my life,” she shared. “They say, ‘Don’t burn the bridge.’… I’ll be on the bridge and burn the bridge, and the car coming with the water to save the bridge, I would burn it! That is how demonic it was.”

But through her recent commitment to God, that destructive fire is quenched. Dikeh celebrated the deep sense of inner calm she has found, noting that at age 40, she is only now experiencing true peace.

She shared, “I got a lot of peace surrounding me… I have never known peace. I’m 40 years old and I can tell you I do not know what peace is. I’m just feeling it. I’m just knowing it. I’m just living in it.”

She described herself as a “chimney,” having smoked for 27 years since the age of 13.

Dikeh revealed she made a direct prayer to God: “If you want me to walk this walk with you, this is something I cannot do alone… I want to preach your word. I can’t, I can’t, I can’t preach your word and come back and still have this in my hands.”

She testified that the Holy Spirit first brought overwhelming shame, and then the urge itself was shattered. “I’m telling you about the urge was broken. I’m telling you about every yoke broken… My body does not need it. My body does not ask for it. My body is repelling it.”

This deliverance extended to alcohol abuse. Dikeh confessed to being an alcoholic who would drink and pass out. She said, “You’re also looking at an alcoholic. I would drink and I would pass out. I didn’t care who was looking. In fact, it made me… I never went out. I hated going out because of these habits. I didn’t want other people to be able to see it, I didn’t want people to know it. I would drink at home and I will pass out. I’ll be drunk. I’m telling you, I’m not saying a few cups of alcohol. I’m not telling you two bottles of alcohol a day, and I’m not saying little, because I’m telling you about big vodka bottles.

But today, hallelujah, somebody! But today, but today: Broken! Broken! God restored a lot. He restored a lot.” She testified.

The Nollywood star also testified to receiving healing from spiritual oppression, including long-term struggles with. She declared that after a prayer conference, “the wicked man who held me captive all my years… ran away!”

The actress concluded her powerful testimony by confirming her commitment to her new life, stating that she has made a covenant with God “it is me and you” she said.