Trump wishes ‘dead terrorists’ Merry Christmas after airstrikes

United States President Donald Trump has said American forces carried out ‘deadly airstrikes’ against Islamic State terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria, adding that he wished the militants a “Merry Christmas” after the attack.

Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday night, saying the strikes were ordered by him as Commander in Chief.

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria,” he wrote.

He added, “Merry Christmas to all, including the dead Terrorists,” while warning that more attacks would follow if the killings of civilians continued.

Following the statement, the Federal Government confirmed that the airstrikes were carried out as part of ongoing security and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigeria remains engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the US, to address terrorism and violent extremism.

The ministry explained that the collaboration involves intelligence sharing, strategic coordination and other forms of support, which led to precision airstrikes on terrorist targets in the North West.

It stressed that all counter-terrorism operations are conducted in line with international law, with respect for Nigeria’s sovereignty and a focus on protecting civilian lives.

“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity,” the statement read.

The ministry added that terrorist violence, whether against Christians, Muslims or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and international peace.

In a separate social media post, the United States Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, said the operation was carried out with Nigeria’s cooperation, thanking the Nigerian government for its support.

The airstrikes came a day after a bomb attack on a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, which killed five people and injured several others. Authorities suspect the incident was a suicide bombing.

Meanwhile, the development comes weeks after the Trump administration imposed fresh travel restrictions on Nigerians seeking to travel to the United States.

Recall that earlier in December, the US announced new entry restrictions on Nigerians, citing security concerns and difficulties in vetting nationals.

Under the new policy, Nigerians seeking to enter the US as green card holders or on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M and J visas are barred from entry.

The affected visa categories include business, tourism, combined business and tourism, academic studies, vocational or non-academic studies and exchange programmes.

The proclamation also imposed similar restrictions on 14 other countries, namely Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

According to the proclamation, the new restrictions will take effect from January 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Nigeria would continue to work with its partners through diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and prevent cross-border threats, adding that the Federal Government would keep the public informed through official channels.