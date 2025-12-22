Twitch suspends Carter Efe’s account

Nigerian content creator and streamer Oderhohwo Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has announced that his Twitch account has been temporarily suspended, days after he became Africa’s most-followed streamer on the platform.

Efe disclosed the development on Monday via his X page, where he shared a screenshot of an email sent by Twitch informing him of the action taken against his account, carterefe.

In the email, Twitch stated that the suspension followed a review of his activity or content, adding that his account had been placed under a global temporary restriction for violating the platform’s Terms of Service and Community Guidelines.

“Based on a review of your activity or content, we have issued a global suspension on your account,” the email read, noting that his access to Twitch services had been temporarily restricted.

The platform also warned that repeated violations could attract more serious sanctions, including longer suspensions or permanent removal from Twitch.

“Please be aware that repeated violations may lead to more serious actions on your account, including longer temporary suspensions or permanent suspension,” the email further read.

Alongside the screenshot, Efe shared a brief, emotional message expressing disappointment over the development, though he did not disclose the specific content or action that led to the suspension.

The development comes just days after Efe reached a major milestone on Twitch.

Last week, he emerged as Africa’s most-followed Twitch streamer, overtaking fellow Nigerian content creator Shank Comics.

Checks by The Guardian Nigeria showed that Efe’s account crossed over 406,000 followers, surpassing Shank Comics’ previous record of about 233,000 followers last week.

The sharp rise in numbers followed a widely publicised livestream collaboration with Afrobeats star Davido, which drew massive attention across Nigeria and beyond.

Within four days, Efe reportedly gained about 160,000 new followers, moving from roughly 322,000 to over 400,000. The joint stream was also said to have attracted around 83,000 live viewers, making it the most-watched Twitch livestream in Africa at the time.

During the broadcast, Davido placed surprise calls to several high-profile figures, including his wife, nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest, and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, adding a sports angle to the session.

The livestream also generated further buzz after content creator Enzo briefly interrupted the broadcast and challenged Efe to an impromptu boxing match, a moment that sparked widespread reactions on social media.

As of the time of filing this report, Twitch has not publicly clarified the specific content or activity that triggered the suspension. Efe has also not indicated whether he intends to appeal the decision.