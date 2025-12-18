Carter Efe becomes Africa’s most followed Twitch streamer after Davido livestream

Popular Nigerian skit maker and streamer, Efe Oderhohwo, known as Carter Efe, has become the most followed African streamer on Twitch following a record-breaking livestream with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, also known as Davido.

Carter Efe reached the milestone on Wednesday night after hosting Davido for a three-hour live session on Twitch that attracted massive attention across different platforms.

The livestream, which ran for about three hours, peaked at over 80,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch, setting a new record for African creators on the platform.

By the end of the session, the stream had recorded about five million total views, with Carter Efe gaining more than 139,000 new followers in one night.

His Twitch account also crossed the 400,000 follower mark just hours after hitting 300,000, officially making him the most followed African streamer on the platform.

During the livestream, Davido openly praised Carter Efe’s consistency and dedication, describing his rise as the result of hard work and resilience.

The singer also shared emotional stories about loyalty, friendship and growth, while engaging freely with viewers throughout the session.

In one of the standout moments of the night, Davido recreated album artwork with Carter Efe live on stream and went further to demand a $1 million Twitch deal for the streamer.

He also secured a Martell brand ambassadorship for Carter Efe while the livestream was still ongoing, drawing loud reactions from viewers.

The impact of the broadcast was immediate. Carter Efe reportedly gained over 28,000 new subscribers during the stream and briefly crossed 20,000 active subscribers mid-broadcast, a rare feat for African streamers on Twitch.

The livestream was also rebroadcast across other platforms. A Nigerian streamer identified as Perkinsy live-streamed the Carter Efe and Davido session on X, formerly known as Twitter, where it reportedly attracted about 458,000 viewers. At the same time, the Twitch stream maintained about 88,500 live viewers.

Reacting to Davido’s appearance and attitude during the livestream, social media commentator known as Jidex said, “I watched Carter live with Davido, and I was wondering if that was the real Davido; he was so free and real with everyone there, if you don’t like Davido, you be wereeyy.”

Many fans also praised Davido for spending quality time with the streamer, noting that the singer stayed engaged throughout the three-hour session without appearing distracted or rushed.

Following the surge in numbers, Carter Efe is now widely regarded as the biggest streamer in Africa on Twitch, both

in terms of followers and live engagement.

Supporters credited the milestone to a mix of Carter Efe’s grassroots online presence and Davido’s willingness to support upcoming creatives publicly.

As of the time of filing this report, Carter Efe’s Twitch account had recorded over 407,000 followers, with thousands of new subscriptions still rolling in from the viral livestream.

The historic broadcast has been described by fans as a turning point for African streaming culture, showing how collaboration between music stars and digital creators can open new opportunities and global visibility.