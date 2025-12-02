VDM appears in court for allegedly cyberbullying Nollywood actresses

Social media commentator Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan(VDM), appeared in court on Tuesday over an ongoing cyberbullying case.

In a video sighted by The Guardian on Tuesday, VDM was seen inside the courtroom standing beside his lawyer, Barrister Deji Adeyanju.

His appearance adds to a case that has drawn wide reactions because of the names involved.

The police had earlier re-arraigned him on a five-count charge bordering on alleged cyberbullying and cybercrime, with actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh, as well as music producer Samuel Oguachuba known as Samklef, listed among those allegedly targeted.

A Deputy Inspector General of Police is also mentioned in the charge sheet.

The charges stretch back to 2023, when several of VDM’s online videos triggered strong public debates.

According to the documents filed in court, the police accuse him of posting a video on October 13, 2023, containing comments considered threatening and harassing toward Samklef.

He is also accused of uploading videos on October 29, 2023, containing offensive content directed at Iyabo Ojo.

One of the allegations claims he suggested she was involved in an “indecent sexual relationship with her daughter,” a claim she publicly rejected.

In another count, the police allege that on January 19, 2024, VDM falsely claimed that Tonto Dikeh diverted contributions raised for the Justice for Mohbad Movement.

He was said to have linked her to the Gistlover blog while accusing her of criminal conversion of donated funds.

A separate charge states that on March 19, 2024, he posted videos containing insulting remarks aimed at Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and members of the National Assembly.

VDM first pleaded not guilty during his initial arraignment on May 22, 2024. He later secured N10 million bail on June 10, 2024, under strict conditions requiring two sureties who must either be high-ranking federal civil servants or employees of reputable organisations with verified tax records.

The case was later reassigned after the previous judge handling the matter was transferred to another division.

During his re-arraignment on May 15, 2025, VDM again pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Adeyanju, requested that he continue on the earlier bail terms, and the prosecution did not object.

Tuesday’s appearance marks another step in a legal battle that has continued to attract attention from fans, critics and the wider entertainment community.

The court is expected to announce the next steps after Tuesday’s session