Watch: First Trailer Of Disney And Pixar’s New Film “Soul”

Disney and Pixar have released the first teaser trailer of their upcoming animation fantasy comedy film “Soul”.

The trailer opens with the question “What would you want to be known for on Earth?”

“Soul” follows the story of Joe Gardner, voiced by Jamie Foxx, a middle school music teacher who has long dreamed of performing jazz music onstage.

“We only have a short time on this planet,” Gardner says in the trailer. “You want to become the person you were born to be. Don’t waste your time on all the junk of life. Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you, the brilliant passionate you that’s willing to contribute something meaningful to this world.”

In the film, just when Joe thinks his dream might be in reach, a single unexpected step sends him to a fantastical place where he’s is forced to think again about what it truly means to have a soul. That’s where he meets and ultimately teams up with 22 (voiced by Tina Fey), a soul who doesn’t think life on Earth is all it’s cracked up to be.

“Soul” is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Pete Docter, co-directed by Kemp Powers and produced by Academy Award nominee Dana Murray.

“Soul” opens in theatres on June 19, 2020.

Watch the trailer of “Soul” below: