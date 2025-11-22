Never too wet: On lubes, pleasure, and upgrading your sex life

Lubricants are not a sign that something is wrong; they’re simply designed for comfort, safety, and pleasure. Whether you’re naturally wet or not, lubes can make sex smoother, safer, and more enjoyable for everyone involved.

Sex should not only be about pleasure; comfort, ease, and safety matter just as much. Although many people assume that if a woman is naturally wet, there’s no need for extra lubrication, that isn’t always true. Natural moisture fluctuates, and using a lubricant can take the experience from “good” to “amazing” while keeping your body protected.

Here’s why having a bottle of lube can take your sex life from 0-1000:

1. It reduces friction and pain

Being naturally wet is wonderful, but it’s not always consistent. Stress, fatigue, hormones, or even a long day can all affect the amount of moisture the body produces. When things feel dry, friction increases, and that can lead to discomfort or painful sex. A little lube makes everything move with ease.

Dry sex can cause tiny tears in the vagina or irritation on the penis, making the body more vulnerable to infections. Lubricants create a protective barrier, keeping sensitive areas safe while maintaining that natural, intimate feel.

2. It makes condoms safer and more enjoyable

When using condoms, friction from dryness increases the chances of the latex tearing, reducing protection against pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). A few drops of water or silicone-based lube help the condom move easily and stay intact, making the experience smoother for both partners.

3. It enhances pleasure for everyone

Beyond comfort and safety, lubricants can heighten sensation. Brands like Durex have varieties that are designed to either create gentle warmth or offer a cool, refreshing touch. Some options also deliver a tingling sensation, which adds an extra layer of excitement. Even when natural wetness feels like enough, lube can make everything smoother, more sensitive, and more connected. Think of it as a little upgrade.

4. There is one for everyone

There’s a wide range of lubricants designed to suit different preferences: water-based, silicone-based, flavoured, and organic. Water-based lubes are the safest for condoms and toys, while silicone-based options last longer and are great for water play. The key is to experiment and find what feels best for your body.

Keeping your vagina naturally healthy and wet

While lubricants help with comfort, your vagina also needs support to maintain its own moisture and balance. Here are simple ways to encourage natural lubrication and vaginal health:

1. Gorontula

Often called the “African Kayan Mata fruit,” gorontula is known for enhancing wetness and libido. Many women chew it raw or soak it in warm water to drink.

2. Okra

Its natural slipperiness may help with hydration and lubrication. Adding it to meals or drinking okra-infused water can support vaginal moisture.

3. Fenugreek seeds

These seeds are believed to help balance hormones and support oestrogen levels, which play a key role in vaginal wetness. Soak overnight and drink the water in the morning.

4. Stay hydrated and eat well



Water is essential for every part of the body, including the vagina. Drinking enough water and eating foods rich in vitamins like fish, avocado, nuts, and olive oil can help maintain natural moisture.

5. Prioritise arousal and relaxation



Sometimes, dryness happens when your body isn’t fully aroused or when you’re stressed. Take your time with foreplay, focus on what turns you on, and create a relaxed atmosphere. Pleasure flows naturally when your mind and body are in tune.

NOTE:

If vaginal dryness persists or causes discomfort, it’s always best to see a healthcare professional. It might be linked to hormonal changes, stress, or other underlying issues.