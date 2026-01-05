New religion springs up in Nigeria

A new religion, God of White Calling, has taken off in Lagos State, dissociating itself from Christianity.

The new religion was announced in Ile-Epo, in the Ikotun area of Lagos, by the president of Christ For All Souls Ministries, Prophet Odedoyin Olawumi Ezekiel.

He said the raiser of the universe created the religion and that God never announced Christianity as His religion.

“The Christian book only mentioned the name Christian in Antioch. King Agrippa also mentioned it in Acts 26:28, and Peter also mentioned it in 1 Peter 4:16, but it was God that gave me the idea and explained that it’s a name He has not given to anyone before and it should be the religion people should follow. God told me that people must worship Him with a clean act, that He hates sin, He promised power and other things.

“There are attributes of Christianity in our agenda. Christ is also present. We recognise the only begotten Son of God.”

When asked what made his religion different from Christianity and the sword in its logo, he said, “There are so many things that make God of White Calling different from Christianity. The first thing is the ability to recognise the creation of the world, give Him the honour due to Him. Christians believe only in Christ. The one who appeared to Moses appeared to us. We are using sword, the word; it means everyone has access to power and authority.

“Every member is performing signs and wonders in the new religion. The authority is not meant for only the minister; we are all dominators, we rule, command and do not suggest.”

Warning about exalting some religious leaders, he said, “Anyone that dies and never resurrected does not have power to save. They are overrating some Christian leaders, and if we don’t challenge them, we won’t hear the name of Christ in the next 50 years, and we will be subjected under such person.



“Some of their history cannot be traced, they don’t have the knowledge of Christ, they didn’t go to school when they were alive, they didn’t roll out any prophecy or deliver messages, and only few people followed them. They will be learning from me if they are alive today because there are things to learn. We have challenged their followers. Their leaders should come out to raise the dead.”