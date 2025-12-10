Newly elected AGN president arrested after fatal Lagos crash

The newly elected President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Abubakar Yakubu, has reportedly been arrested following his alleged involvement in a fatal car accident in Surulere, Lagos.

According to the report, Abubakar Yakubu, who just secured the AGN presidency after defeating veteran actress Rita Daniels with 116 votes to 113 (three votes were declared invalid), was allegedly involved in a serious car accident that resulted in the death of an individual in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

Abubakar Yakubu is a seasoned Nigerian actor, administrator, and the newly elected President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), the umbrella body for professional screen actors in Nigeria’s film industry.

Yakubu’s victory marks a significant, historic moment for the Guild on different levels. He is the first person from Northern Nigeria to be elected President of the AGN since its official registration in 1998.

Before his election, the leadership of this powerful Guild had consistently hailed from the Southern regions of the country.

His emergence to becoming the President, this victory, is widely described as a unifying step, that reflecting the diversity and national scope of the Nigerian creative economy.

Yakubu’s journey to the presidency is built on over 25 years of extensive service within the Guild and the Nigerian film industry.

He holds a degree in Dramatic Arts from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Before his presidential race, Yakubu was deeply involved in the AGN’s administration, he held various key national roles.

National Secretary, He most recently served in this capacity from 2019 to 2025. His experience also includes National Vice President, National Treasurer, and Public Relations Officer, which gave him a deep institutional knowledge of the Guild’s inner workings.

In addition to his administrative duties, he is a veteran actor and producer with credits spanning stage, television, and film productions, including titles like Computer Girls (2003) and St Mary (2014).

Yakubu ran on a platform focused on ‘Continuity with Fresh Innovations for a Better AGN,’ pledging to build on the achievements of his predecessors while introducing initiatives centered on unionising the guild, creating empowerment opportunities, and promoting unity among actors nationwide.

What should have been a time of celebration for Abubakar Yakubu and his supporters has been abruptly cut short by the latest development.

This development has immediately triggered widespread discussion and commentary across social media.

The police are yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest and the circumstances of the crash or the status of the President-elect.