Primate Ayodele releases 2026 prophecies, warns Tinubu, Atiku of betrayal, predicts Dangote clash

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released his prophecies for 2026, warning of betrayal, political tension, protests and major developments ahead of the 2027 general election.

The prophecies were unveiled on Saturday at a church conference, weeks before the traditional crossover night prophecies delivered by many Nigerian clerics on December 31.

According to Ayodele, popularly known as the INRI Prophet, the 2027 general election will be fiercely contested and will not be decided mainly by party loyalty but by “integrity, delivery and substance.”

Speaking on President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, the cleric warned that opposition would come from within the North.

He said, “Some northern elders will be against Tinubu. He needs to work on the South-East, North-Central and North-East, and he must be prepared because they will blackmail him.”

Ayodele further cautioned the President about those around him, saying, “Most of the elder statesmen that he wants to trust, they will betray him.”

He advised Tinubu to strengthen political alliances across key regions to remain competitive.

The cleric also predicted political division in the North, claiming opposition elements would sponsor attacks on campaign convoys and billboards of the All Progressives Congress. He added that vote buying and vote stealing would dominate the election period, alleging that two major political parties would be involved.

According to him, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would expose many politicians, a development he said would trigger resistance against the agency and its leadership.

On former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ayodele warned that blackmail would feature prominently around him, while also predicting that some former aides of President Tinubu would work for the opposition.

He added that some top officials in the current administration would be indicted and that at least one minister would be removed.

Despite the challenges, Ayodele said Tinubu would push hard for a second term, stating, “Tinubu will go the extra mile politically, economically, spiritually and technically,” but added that the election season would be tougher than expected.

On governance and public unrest, the INRI founder predicted at least eight major protests against the Tinubu administration in 2026, including NLC protest.

He also warned that convoys of some members of the National Assembly, state Houses of Assembly and governors would come under attack.

Speaking on security, Ayodele said Nigeria would witness both peace and betrayal within its security system. He urged prayers against plane crashes in Nigeria, Africa and other parts of the world, adding that emergency landings and a military aircraft crash could occur.

On the economy, the cleric warned of unstable electricity supply, frequent national grid collapses and rising power costs. He also said treasury bills would create problems for some banks, leading to changes in bank leadership and operations.

However, he projected that Nigeria would earn more revenue from tourism and record improvements in cybersecurity. He also warned of a major fallout between President Tinubu and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Ayodele further predicted the death of a Nigerian boxer and a footballer.

He added that telecom operators such as MTN and Glo would experience technical disruptions.

On global affairs, the cleric said some African and Asian countries would produce nuclear weapons. He claimed that the United States would “remove sitting presidents” and frustrate major technology companies including TikTok, Google and Amazon.

He also predicted rising tension between Iran and the European Union, warned that NATO and the EU would confront Russia without success, and cautioned that Nigeria’s relationship with France could threaten the country’s sovereignty.

Over the years, Primate Ayodele has become known for releasing wide-ranging annual prophecies covering politics, security, the economy, sports and international relations.