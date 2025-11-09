Others

Real Warri Pikin, husband welcome baby girl

Published 9 Nov 2025

Real Warri Pikin and her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha, pose joyfully with their children as they welcome the newest family member.Photo credit: @realwarripikin on Instagram

Comedian and actress Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha.

She made this known on Sunday via her Instagram page, posting beautiful family photos with the newborn.

In her post, she wrote, “Guess who made her grand entrance? The newest member of @abiaavengers. Dear God, Nara Kele.”

Fans and celebrities flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages, celebrating the couple’s growing family.

Real Warri Pikin with newborn baby
Real Warri Pikin cradles her newborn daughter with a smile at the hospital.Photo credit: @realwarripikin on Instagram

The joyful announcement comes months after Real Warri Pikin revealed in June that she was expecting another child.
She shared the news in a Father’s Day tribute to her husband on June 16, 2025, calling the pregnancy “a blessing” and a reminder that “life is a gift.”

In the post, she wrote, “One of the best decisions I’ve made in life was saying yes to my husband. Because in choosing him, I didn’t just get the most loving partner, I gave my children the best father.”

She continued, “As we prepare to welcome another heartbeat into our family, I’m reminded again that this life, our life, is a gift. Happy Father’s Day, my love. We’re so blessed to have you.”

Real Warri Pikin children with newborn
Real Warri Pikin’s children smile as they gather around their newborn sister in the hospital.Photo credit: @realwarripikin on Instagram

The entertainer also thanked singer Spyro, saying his hit song “Applaudise” perfectly captured her emotions at the time: “Thank you Spyro for writing this song for me!”

Real Warri Pikin and her husband tied the knot in 2013. They are admired for their public display of affection and mutual support.

In 2023, they renewed their vows during a lavish ceremony in Abuja, marking their 10th wedding anniversary and reflecting on how they overcame financial struggles.

Real Warri Pikin smiles with newborn
Real Warri Pikin flashes a wide grin while bonding with her baby girl beside a “Welcome to the world Princess” balloon.Photo credit: @realwarripikin on Instagram

By their 11th anniversary in 2024, the comedian described every year with her husband as “special, blessed, and more exciting than the last.” The couple now have four children, including their adopted daughter, Stella Fedode Asuoha.

The arrival of their new baby also comes months after Real Warri Pikin opened up about her gastric sleeve surgery, which she said had no negative impact on her pregnancy.

In an earlier interview, she explained that the procedure helped her achieve a healthy weight and improved her fertility.

She said, “It involved removing 80 per cent of my stomach, and it has helped me achieve a healthy weight and improved my overall well-being. The surgery had nothing to do with my womb or reproductive system.”

