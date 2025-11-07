Regina Daniels breaks down in tears, says ‘I will go back’

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Regina Daniels has broken down in tears while speaking about her troubled marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko, saying she is emotionally drained and may return to him.

The actress made the revelation in a video shared on Friday, amid ongoing tension surrounding her marriage to the Delta North senator.

The online drama took a new twist after she claimed that her brother, Samuel “Sammy West” Daniels, had been arrested on her husband’s orders and detained for several days.

In a lengthy post on her social media page, the 25-year-old actress revealed that her estranged parents had reunited to support her and work towards Sammy’s release.

She wrote, “Two concluded sworn enemies reuniting with no negative ulterior motive other than their daughter’s happiness.”

Regina, who gained fame as a teenage actress in Miracle Child, expressed frustration over her brother’s prolonged detention, vowing to personally intervene if necessary.

She stated, “Sammy’s detainment is taking way too long, but we will get him out even if I have to march there myself and create a storm! Since they want me!”

In another video shared on her Instagram page, fellow actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie was seen searching for Sammy. Mercy, who appeared visibly worried, said, “He’s not here,” before walking away to continue the search elsewhere.

Struggling to hold back tears, Regina voiced her pain and confusion, hinting that she might return to her husband.

She said, “But please, what am I even begging for? I don’t know. Do you guys think it’s easy? Every time I wake up, I say one thing — oh my brother, today I hear good news, he’s about to be free, then tomorrow I hear another thing. Like, what’s the problem? But I’ve tried. I have to go. I will go back.”

Her emotional breakdown comes weeks after a viral video surfaced online showing her crying and alleging domestic violence.

In that clip, she said, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing. But in my house, I am a queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much.”

Nwoko, however, denied the allegations, claiming that his wife’s emotional outbursts were caused by “drug and alcohol abuse” and that she needed rehabilitation.

In a separate post earlier this week, Regina pleaded with Nigerians to stop attacking her mother, Rita Daniels, describing her as “my pillar and protector.”

She also expressed deep concern for her sons, Munir and Khalifa, vowing to raise them with or without her husband’s support.

She said, “I’m going to fight for my children. I’ll take them, train them, and raise them with or without your support.”

The actress further hinted that her family never approved of her marriage to the 64-year-old lawmaker, a union that has continued to stir public discussion.

Meanwhile, the unfolding drama has drawn reactions from several Nigerians, including veteran musician and activist Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, the 75-year-old entertainer advised Regina and Nwoko to stop airing their personal issues online, describing it as unnecessary and shameful.

He said, “I remember when Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ trouble was everywhere, and there was an allegation that the young sweet sixteen. Ned, as an ancestor who married his great-grandchild, should know that nothing concerns Nigerians; if not, they’re catching a cruise, and mumu Nigerians are entertained with their shenanigans.

“Who really cares what is happening in your house? Oh! The internet has become where people now gather and talk rubbish. You guys should keep your underwear and smelly boxers inside your house, wash them there, and not post everything that happens in the bedroom as news.”

Charly Boy, who has been married for over four decades, urged the couple to handle their conflict privately and reminded them that marriage demands patience and wisdom.

He added, “I always say, I’ve been married for over 45 years to one woman, and I know it’s not easy. But why do you (Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels) bring your private matter to social media to form a victim saint?

“I pity Ned Nwoko because he’s an elder and should know how to handle things well. You have married a young girl, fine. You have money, fine. But I know they don’t sell wisdom at a boutique. At your age, you should know that clout isn’t a cure for chaos.”

As of press time, Senator Nwoko has yet to respond to the new videos or Charly Boy’s remarks.