Timeline of Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ marital issues

The marriage between actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko has again drawn public attention and controversy in recent weeks.

What started as private disagreements has turned into online drama filled with accusations, denials, and emotional exchanges between both partners.

February 2024: Chika Ike pregnancy rumour

In February 2024, rumours spread that actress Chika Ike was pregnant for Nwoko, sparking fresh controversy online.

Both parties denied the rumour, but it renewed public debates about Nwoko’s polygamous lifestyle and Regina’s marriage.

Around that period, Regina deleted her social media pages, fuelling speculation that things were not well at home.

February–March 2025: Regina deletes husband’s photos

When Regina returned to social media, most photos of her husband had disappeared from her Instagram page.

She introduced herself only as “Regina Daniels,” without mentioning Nwoko’s name, raising fresh talks of separation.

June 2025: Cheating allegations

In June, content creator Official Tuma accused Regina of cheating with a younger man in Abuja.

The video went viral before his arrest for defamation.

It added fuel to an already tense marriage that many believed was on the verge of collapse.

August 2025: Apology video resurfaces

An old video resurfaced showing Regina kneeling before Nwoko while family members watched silently.

In the clip, Nwoko said, “She’s always telling me, ‘You’re not my father,’” during their family reconciliation.

The video reignited speculation about repeated misunderstandings and emotional strain within their household.

October 20, 2025: Viral video and Nwoko’s reaction

In October, a video showed Regina crying and saying, “In Ned’s house, I am nothing.”

The clip went viral as she added, “Not again, I can’t stand the violence anymore.”

Nwoko reacted online, denying the abuse claim and instead accusing Regina of substance and alcohol addiction.

He said, “Regina was not always like this. Drugs and alcohol caused her current problems.”

He added that she needed rehabilitation in Asokoro or Jordan “to avoid access to drugs.”

Her brother, Sammy West, responded saying, “Anywhere wey man dey beat woman, I go fight with my blood.”

October 26, 2025: Regina flaunts new mansion

Days later, Regina shared photos of new mansion on Instagram, writing, “In my house, I am a queen.”

She said she bought the house for herself and her family after their recent misunderstanding.

That same week, Nwoko said on Channels TV, “Every man should marry more than one wife.”

He added, “I feel sorry for men with one wife because it’s like standing on one leg.”

November 4, 2025: Arrest allegations

Regina later claimed Nwoko ordered the arrest of her siblings amid their ongoing marital conflict.

She wrote, “My big brother and sister have been arrested. My baby sister might be next.”

The actress pleaded, “Leave my family alone, Ned, and leave me alone too, please.”

She also accused police officers of assaulting her brother during the alleged arrest incident.

“Ned, you have power and money, but wild for you to think I have none,” she wrote.

Nwoko has yet to respond to her recent accusations as Nigerians continue to follow the unfolding story.

The couple’s relationship, once seen as glamorous, now faces one of its most difficult and public challenges.