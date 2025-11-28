Wizkid’s baby mama Shola addresses criticism around son’s debut EP

Shola Ogudu, mother of Wizkid’s first son, has responded to a social media complaint about the management of her 14-year-old son, Boluwatife Balogun, following the release of his debut EP, Champion’s Arrival.

She urged the public to stop putting unnecessary pressure on the teenager, who is still balancing schoolwork with his interest in music.

The issue began on Thursday after a user on X questioned the EP’s streaming numbers and accused the boy’s management team of failing to build a stronger fanbase for him.

The user, @dat_deltagirl, wrote, “I don’t know who’s managing him, and I’m not a PR expert, but they’re making far too many avoidable mistakes.

“As a teenager with Wizkid as his father and those insane streaming numbers from his debut EP, you’d expect the team to lean into that momentum. This was the perfect time to create fun, relatable content with his friends, the Gen Zs, and Gen Alphas, using his sound to build his own identity.

“He had the potential to take over TikTok and every other platform when the EP dropped, but instead they pushed this ‘grown’ image, posting clips with adults instead of helping him cultivate a fanbase that actually reflects his age and vibe.

“Something is off, and his management and PR team need to fix it fast:v:.”

The post quickly gained traction, drawing reactions from fans, content creators and music observers who debated the expectations placed on Champz at such a young age.

In her response, Boluwatife’s mother, Oluwanishola, popularly known as Shola defended her son and cautioned critics against comparing him to established stars.

She wrote, “Big love to everyone showing support, BUT comparisons aren’t needed. Champz is 14, balancing academics and his passion with serious discipline. His dad is a Legend and that’s facts but this is Champz’s journey, his grind, and his future. NO PRESSURE !!!”.

Her message attracted widespread praise, with many users commending her for prioritising her son’s mental well-being over the pressure of fame.

Several commenters also argued that early comparisons could discourage a young artiste still learning his path.

The conversation around Champz had already begun weeks earlier after a viral studio clip surfaced online.

In the video, he confidently declared, “Shoutout to the OGs in the game, but it’s time to pass on the baton,” a line that fuelled anticipation around his sound and identity beyond his father’s legacy.

His debut EP, Champion’s Arrival, features five tracks, Champion Montana, Grind, Superstar, Champion Sound and Champion.

The project blends Afroswing, youthful rap delivery, trap elements and catchy hooks. Within hours of release, the EP climbed to Number 1 on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Albums chart and appeared in multiple countries.

Music critics say the project reflects a young artiste still finding his voice but already showing promise.

They praised its clean production, confident verses and noticeable attempt to create a standalone identity separate from Wizkid’s Afrobeat style.

Reviewers also noted that the EP focuses on themes of motivation, struggle and self-belief, pointing to lines that show the teenager’s boldness and humour.