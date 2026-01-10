Your guide to events this weekend and beyond

The second weekend of 2026 is here, and the year is already taking shape. How you spend these early days can quietly set the tone for what follows. This guide pulls together where to go, what to see, and how to ease into the days ahead.

EVENTS TO ATTEND THIS WEEKEND

This week in Lagos comes with a mix of music, creativity, and live performance. The 9th All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA 2026, will take place on Sunday, January 11, at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island. The red carpet begins at 3:30 PM, followed by the main awards ceremony at 7:00 PM.

Creative Retail Week 2026 also runs from January 10 to 11 at the British Council, Ikoyi. The free two-day event brings together fashion, culture, retail, and networking. On the theatre scene, Fela and the Kalakuta is still showing, with performances running until January 11.

WHERE TO RENEW AND RELAX

If you are looking for a place to slow down and clear your head this second week of January, these two spots are worth considering. You do not need a long trip to feel refreshed. Sometimes, a simple change of environment within the city is enough to reset your mood and routine.

Federal Palace Hotel offers a calm waterfront setting with leisure spaces that make it easy to relax for a day or a short stay. Lakowe Lakes, on the other hand, gives you open air, quiet surroundings, and a break from traffic and noise. Both places offer an easy escape without the stress of travelling far.

OUTDOOR SPOTS TO EXPLORE

For those who prefer relaxed outings with food and fresh air, Lagos has options that feel easy and unforced. These spaces work whether you are stepping out alone or meeting friends.

BamBoa Lounge combines poolside vibes, music, and cocktails, while OX Restaurant and Lounge remains a go-to for late-night dining and takeout. Pitstop Village in Ikoyi brings together fitness, food, and community in one space. Salma’s Lebanese Cuisine offers a calm setting and authentic dishes, Truck Central continues as West Africa’s first food truck park, and spots like Fiora Garden and Fired and Iced Lagos add garden dining and outdoor barbecue to the mix.

BOOKS FOR FINANCIAL FREEDOM

As routines settle, mindset becomes key. If financial clarity is a goal for 2026, the right books will help shape how you think about money and long-term success.

Zero to One focuses on building ideas that matter, while Think and Grow Rich looks at the mindset and discipline behind wealth. The Magic of Thinking Big reminds you that money often follows belief, confidence, and clear thinking.

Other titles dig into power and influence. The 48 Laws of Power breaks down strategy and ambition. Influence explains why people say yes and how choices are shaped. The Changing World Order looks at money, power, and global shifts over time. You do not need to read them all. One book can shift your relationship with money.

PODCASTS TO GROW AND RESET

Some podcasts feel like quiet check-ins. On Purpose with Jay Shetty leans into purpose, calm thinking, and personal stories. The Rich Roll Podcast focuses on wellness, discipline, and long-form conversations that make you reflect.

If you prefer practical tools, The School of Greatness shares lessons from lived experience. The Mel Robbins Podcast offers clear, everyday advice, while The Mindset Mentor keeps things short and direct, pushing daily growth and accountability.

MAJOR EVENTS AND HOLIDAYS HAPPENING IN 2026

Major lifestyle and entertainment events are spread across the year. Chinese New Year falls on January 29, followed by the GRAMMY Awards on February 1 in Los Angeles. New York Fashion Week runs from February 11 to 16, London Fashion Week from February 19 to 23, Milan Fashion Week from February 24 to March 2, and Paris Fashion Week from March 2 to 10. The Academy Awards will hold on March 15.

Mid-year events include the FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Paris Haute Couture returns from July 6 to 9, while La Tomatina takes place on August 26 in Spain. The fashion calendar wraps up later in the year with Paris Fashion Week from September 28 to October 6.

Planning your annual vacation? Eid-el-Fitr is expected on March 20 or 21. Good Friday falls on April 3, followed by Easter Sunday on April 5 and Easter Monday on April 6. Workers’ Day comes on May 1, Children’s Day on May 27, and Eid-el-Kabir is expected on May 27 or 28. Democracy Day is marked on June 12, Eid-el-Maulud on August 26, and Independence Day on October 1. The year closes with Christmas Day on December 25, Boxing Day on December 26, and New Year’s Eve on December 31.