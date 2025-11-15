1,000 students to benefit from N100m Senator Jimoh Ibrahim bursary

No fewer than 1000 students from the Ondo South Senatorial District will benefit from the ₦100 million bursary instituted by Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

According to the organisers, the bursary, funded by Senator Ibrahim Jimoh to support educational advancement in the district, will be disbursed through multiple collection options to ensure no beneficiary is left out.

“The bursary will be formally presented on Saturday (November 15, 2025), at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, beginning at 10:00 a.m.”

They said students can collect their bursary in person at the official award ceremony, delegate the collection to another individual through a signed letter of authorisation, or receive payment remotely, as the bursary payment team is authorised to credit beneficiaries’ accounts after telephone confirmation using the contact details already submitted.

Clarifying who qualifies, the organisers stressed that the bursary is strictly reserved for current students across the six local government areas of Ondo South.

They noted that any beneficiary discovered to be a graduate or no longer a student will immediately lose their slot, which will then be reassigned to another eligible candidate from the same locality.

They also announced a special arrangement for persons with disabilities (PWDs), stating that all PWD beneficiaries will receive their bursary through their leader, Omamofe, and are not required to attend the physical ceremony.

On why the scheme is being implemented, the organisers said it forms part of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s commitment to reducing financial barriers faced by students and to investing in human capital development across the district.

They added that the initiative is aimed at strengthening educational prospects and offering students the support needed to continue their academic journey without interruption.

Explaining what comes next, the organisers revealed that all beneficiaries will be formally designated as JI Scholars, a title that confers recognition and opens doors to additional opportunities.

They said each student will receive a certificate confirming this status, which may be used to apply for further financial assistance or educational support programmes in the future.

Reaffirming their pride in the 1,000 selected candidates, the organisers concluded: “Congratulations to all beneficiaries. We are proud of your achievement and look forward to the impact you will make in your communities and beyond.”