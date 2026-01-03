2026, a turning point for new opportunities, national unity — Betta Edu

As Nigerians ushered in the New Year, former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has described 2026 as a defining turning point for the country, expressing optimism that the year will unlock new opportunities, deepen national unity and deliver what she termed “audacious restoration” for citizens.

In her New Year message, Edu called on Nigerians to embrace renewed hope, shared responsibility and an unwavering commitment to nation-building, saying the challenges of previous years have laid the groundwork for a stronger and more resilient nation.

“The year 2026 presents us with a fresh opportunity to consolidate progress, strengthen our institutions, and place people at the heart of governance. Together, we can transform our diversity into strength and our aspirations into tangible outcomes,” she said.

Edu stressed the need for inclusive growth, social protection, youth empowerment, increased participation of women and the eradication of poverty, noting that sustainable development must be driven by the people and rooted in communities.

According to her, policies and programmes aimed at national development will only succeed when citizens are actively involved and when governance prioritises the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.

She reaffirmed her confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Nigeria’s capacity to overcome its challenges, urging public servants, private sector leaders, civil society organisations and citizens to work together to drive innovation, create jobs and improve service delivery across all sectors.

“Prosperity is most meaningful when it is shared. In 2026, I urge all citizens to join Mr President to recommit to compassion, integrity, and unity of purpose — values that will ensure no one is left behind,” Edu added.

She concluded by wishing Nigerians a peaceful, productive and prosperous New Year, expressing confidence that 2026 would usher in renewed trust, collective action and measurable progress for the country.