2026: Alaafin, Olubadan, bishop preach pro-life, unity, peace

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has called on Nigerians to place the sanctity of human life at the centre of national conduct, urging citizens to defend, protect and value every human being.

This was as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr Rashidi Ladoja (Arusa I), called on all indigenes and residents of Ibadanland to make meaningful New Year resolutions that will promote peaceful co-existence, unity, security and socio-economic rejuvenation across the ancient city.

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Lagos, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Rt. Rev. Gabriel Okupevi, in his new year message, charged Nigerians to take responsibility for the peace, progress as well as security of the nation.

In a New Year message issued yesterday through his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the Oyo monarch said respect for human life must translate from words into daily practice, stressing that life is sacred and should guide individual and collective actions.

Oba Owoade noted that human beings, created in the image of God, possess inherent dignity and immeasurable worth from conception to natural death, including unborn children, the elderly, persons with special needs and those marginalised by society.

“To be created in the likeness of God means that each human bears His image and, with it, a value beyond unique characteristics or individual attributes,” the Alaafin said, adding that humanity alone enjoys the privilege of reflecting the Creator’s image.

According to him, human dignity flows from the sanctity of life and is bestowed by God, not earned by competence or independence. “Dignity cannot be forfeited; dependence on others does not diminish human worth,” the Alaafin added.

ALSO, in his New Year message, the Olubadan, while congratulating Ibadan indigenes at home and in the Diaspora, as well as residents of the city, for witnessing another year in good health and high spirits, noted that sustainable development could only be achieved through harmony and shared purpose.

In a statement signed by one of his chiefs, Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, the Olubadan emphasised the need for collective commitment to the progress and unity of Ibadanland,

“I urge you all to be resolute on the progress and unity of Ibadanland, so as to jointly realise the modern Ibadanland of our dream,” Ladoja stated.

The former governor further revealed his personal resolution for the New Year, declaring his unwavering dedication to service.

“As for me, I have resolved to use the rest of my life to serve God and humanity as a good example for others to follow,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to selfless leadership and moral guidance.

CALLING on leaders at all levels to do what is right and say the truth at all times with the cloak of integrity, justice and compassion, the bishop encouraged all citizens to be vigilant and steadfast in their various domains.

Okupevi, who spoke in Lagos, also urged the citizens to cultivate a culture of “when you see something, say something,” as security is everyone’s concern.

“Today, we rejoice that by His mercies we have entered a brand New Year, 2026. We receive this year with thanksgiving and with faith.

“With hearts filled with profound gratitude, we bless the name of the Almighty God who has graciously brought us through the year 2025, our Year of God’s Presence and Great Courage. Let us continue to pray for our nation, speak positively, work diligently and uphold the values that honour God,” he said.