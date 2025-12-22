Olubadan calls for Ibadan State, constitutional roles for monarchs

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday, renewed the call for the creation of Ibadan State and the formal inclusion of traditional rulers in Nigeria’s constitutional framework.

Oba Ladoja appealed during a visit to his Bodija house by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, alongside ranking members of the 10th National Assembly.

The visit was described as historic and symbolic of renewed engagement between Nigeria’s political leadership and traditional institutions.

The Olubadan said Nigeria had reached a defining moment that required bold constitutional reforms, stressing that Ibadan, one of Africa’s largest indigenous cities, deserved statehood.

Akpabio praised Ibadan as one of Africa’s great cities and acknowledged the weight of responsibility carried by its traditional leadership.

Akpabio, while rejecting the description of the city as a “village,” said official census figures showed Ibadan’s population rivals that of entire countries.

“This is no small place. A city of nearly four million people carries enormous responsibility, and its leadership must reflect that reality”, he said.

He described the Senate’s delegation as an “institution in itself,” comprising principal officers and ranking lawmakers who collectively represent the backbone of Nigeria’s democratic system.

Akpabio assured the monarch and people of Ibadanland that the National Assembly was open to legislative engagement on issues affecting traditional institutions.

Earlier, former Kebbi State Governor and Senator representing Kebbi Central, Adamu Aliero, described the gathering as humbling, noting that unity, faith, and peace were the foundations of Nigeria’s nationhood.

He praised the Olubadan’s diligence and intellectual depth, recalling their time together in the Governors’ Forum and at meetings of the National Council of State and National Economic Council.