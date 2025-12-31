2026: Be hopeful, confident, Nigeria’s future assured, ICRC DG urges Nigerians

Says Nigeria making steady progress in closing infrastructure gap

As Nigerians prepare to welcome the New Year, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, has called on citizens to enter 2026 with renewed hope, shared responsibility, and confidence in Nigeria’s infrastructure future.

Dr. Ewalefoh described the New Year as a moment for reflection and recommitment, noting that infrastructure remains one of the strongest enablers of economic growth, national productivity, and improved quality of life for Nigerians.

According to him, sustainable infrastructure development is central to unlocking jobs, stimulating investment, improving service delivery, and strengthening national competitiveness across key sectors of the economy.

“A new year is not only a change of date; it is a renewed opportunity to build, to serve, and to deliver lasting value to our people. Infrastructure is ultimately about people — about access, opportunity, and dignity,” he said.

Reflecting on developments in 2025, the ICRC boss said the Federal Executive Council’s approvals of key Public–Private Partnership (PPP) projects provide strong reassurance that the Federal Government is steadily laying the foundations for closing the nation’s infrastructure gap through well-structured, private-sector-led solutions.

He explained that these approvals reflect growing investor confidence and the effectiveness of PPPs as a vehicle for delivering critical infrastructure without placing excessive pressure on public finances.

The DG added that the Commission, in line with its mandate, has continued to strengthen regulatory oversight, promote transparency, and ensure value for money in concessioned projects. He stressed that a robust PPP framework remains essential to delivering roads, ports, power, housing, healthcare, and other social and economic infrastructure needed to drive inclusive growth.

He further urged stakeholders at all levels to see infrastructure development as a collective responsibility, noting that collaboration and accountability are critical to sustaining progress. According to him, national development thrives when policies are consistent, institutions are strengthened, and citizens actively support reform efforts.

The ICRC DG also noted that the transition into a new year is a time to renew faith, strengthen bonds of unity, and carry forward the lessons of the past with optimism, compassion, and a shared sense of purpose for the year ahead.

He expressed confidence that with discipline, innovation, and collective resolve, Nigeria can accelerate infrastructure delivery and translate it into tangible benefits for the people.

“As we enter a new year, our focus must be on delivery. May God grant our nation peace and wisdom, bringing renewed hope, steady progress, and lasting prosperity for all Nigerians,” he said.