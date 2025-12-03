2026 Hajj: Oyo pilgrims to take off from Ibadan Airport, says Sheik Atere

The Chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, Sheik Hashim Atere, has confirmed that the state’s batch of pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj will depart from the upgraded Ladoke Akintola International Airport, Ibadan.

Sheik Atere made the announcement while addressing journalists in Ibadan, noting that all necessary preparations for wide-bodied aircraft operations at the airport have been completed.

Quoting Governor Seyi Makinde, he said the airport is fully equipped to handle the departure and arrival of pilgrims.

“That is why the wide-bodied aircraft that conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Ibadan for the coronation of the Olubadan, His Imperial Majesty Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, was able to land and take off seamlessly in September.

“The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Developent had visited the airport twice before the President’s visit and were satisfied with the facilities on ground. Everything is set for our pilgrims to take off, and there should be no hindrance to their journey for the 2026 Hajj,” he said.

Sheik Atere also expressed the board’s gratitude to Governor Makinde for his unwavering support, which he said has contributed to the board receiving multiple accolades and awards.

He assured intending pilgrims that the board is committed to making the 2026 pilgrimage better than previous editions.

The chairman further urged all pilgrims to meet their financial obligations by the December 5 payment deadline, stating that no extensions would be granted.

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced December 1, 2025, as the deadline for intending pilgrims to complete payments for the 2026 Hajj exercise.

According to a statement from the Board’s Information Unit, through the Assistant Information Director, Hamza. Baba Muri, the revised Hajj fare for 2026 has been set at N7,630,000, as approved by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The Board urged all intending pilgrims who plan to perform the pilgrimage through its platform to ensure full payment before the deadline to secure their slots for the spiritual journey.

Speaking on the preparations, the Board’s spokesperson emphasised that all payments must be made strictly through designated Centre Officers, warning that no complaints will be entertained after the deadline.

He explained that early payment would enable the Board to compile the final list of pilgrims and remit funds to NAHCON in line with national schedules.

The spokesperson also revealed that negotiations are ongoing with service providers in Saudi Arabia to secure quality feeding and befitting accommodation for pilgrims in Makkah during the 2026 Hajj.