NAHCON slashes 2026 Hajj fare by N792,000

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced a significant reduction in the cost of performing the 2026 Hajj, offering major financial relief to intending pilgrims across the country.

In a revised fare breakdown released on Monday, the commission said pilgrims departing from the Southern Zone will benefit the most, with a reduction of N792,943.83, bringing the new fare to N7,991,141.76, down from N8,784,085.59.

Pilgrims from the Northern Zone will also enjoy a substantial decrease of N760,915.83, setting the new fare at N7,696,769.76.

For intending pilgrims from the Borno–Adamawa axis, traditionally the lowest-cost departure point, the fare has been reviewed to N7,579,020.96, following a reduction of N748,104.63.

NAHCON said the downward review is part of efforts to reduce the financial burden on pilgrims and encourage broader participation in the 2026 exercise.

The commission also announced December 5, 2025, as the new deadline for full payment, noting that the timeline is crucial for completing visa processing, airline arrangements, and other logistical preparations.

In mid October, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reduced the 95,000 slot given to Nigeria to 66,910, with effect from 2026. Nigeria had maintained the previous slot for three years.

According to NAHCON, the slash was due to the inability of Nigeria to utilise the previous slot during the 2024 and 2025 hajj.

The statement signed by NAHCON’s Deputy Director Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, said this means earlier seat allocation to states will change and be based on the number of pilgrims they ferried for the 2025 hajj.

She stated that the information was disclosed following a meeting between NAHCON and states to discuss Hajj Costing and Other Critical Issues.

Commissioner of Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, said earlier allocations would be reversed based on each state’s utilisation during the 2025 Hajj as well.

NAHCON convened a high-stakes consultative meeting with state executives in Abuja to address preparations for the 2026 Hajj and the mandated reduction of the pilgrimage fare, following a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his opening address, the Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh Usman, stressed the imperative of unity between the states and NAHCON in managing the 2026 operations.

He assured state officials of the commission’s full support and cooperation.

Elegushi disclosed that the commission’s management had been summoned to the Vice President’s office and explicitly instructed to review and reduce the 2026 Hajj fare.

“Therefore, NAHCON saw the importance of also summoning the states to do it together for the betterment of the Nigerian pilgrims,” Elegushi stated.