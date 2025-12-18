Zamfara PDP leaders in Maradun LGA dump party for APC

There has been a significant political boost for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, as Executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the LGA dumped the party and defected to the APC.

A reliable source told this medium that they have officially defected from the PDP to the APC, after a crucial meeting with the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Hon. Bello Muhammed Matawalle.

Maradun is the hometown of the incumbent Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle. The defectors noted that the PDP Exco of Maradun local government declared their unwavering loyalty and full support for the minister and his strong political ally, distinguished Senator Abdulaziz Yari.

They described their defection as a carefully considered move aimed at aligning themselves with leaders they believe are genuinely committed to peace, security, and the overall development of Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.

They further pledged to mobilise their supporters and party faithful in Maradun LGA to strengthen the APC and ensure its continued success in the state.

This development is seen as a significant political boost for the APC in Maradun LGA. It reflects the growing influence and acceptance of Matawalle and Yari across Zamfara State.

In other news, the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal must meet certain conditions before he can be considered for membership.

One of the conditions is that he must release the over 200 members of the party whom he is detaining without reasonable cause, but because they are from the state’s number one opposition party.

The Guardian gathered that recently the governor attempted to defect to the opposition party, but failed to achieve his aim because he could not consult the party’s leaders in the state.

In a statement issued by the State APC publicity secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau said Governor Lawal, who is currently calling on the President to sack the Minister of State for Defence, Hon.Bello Mohammed Matawalle, is only out to deceive the people even as it is believed that his call was only to defend his failure to address the current problem the people of the State are facing.

“If you look at the whole issue, the governor has discovered by himself that he failed in the whole areas of governance, that is why he is diverting the attention of the people from knowing what transpires as far as the issue of insecurity is concerned,” Gusau added.