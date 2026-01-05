2027: Okpanachi named new Kogi director of Pro-Tinubu movement

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Chief Ogah Okpanachi Mark, has pledged commitment to the success of All Progressives Congress in (APC) in Kogi State, following his appointment as the new State Director.

City Boy Movement (CBM) is a pro–APC) political support group loyal to President Bola Tinubu.

The movement noted that the appointment is aimed at strengthening grassroots mobilisation ahead of future electoral contests in the state.

Okpanachi’s appointment places him at the forefront of the Movement’s activities in Kogi, where CBM has been expanding its organisational presence as part of broader efforts to consolidate support for President Tinubu’s administration and the ruling party’s political structure at both federal and state levels.

Okpanachi in a statement, acknowledged the appointment, noting the decision as a call to service and pledging to deploy results-driven leadership to deepen the Movement’s reach across the state.

He expressed gratitude to the leadership of CBM, particularly its Director General, Hon. Tosin Shoga, whom he credited with providing strategic direction and coordination for the group nationwide.

The City Boy Movement, which rose to prominence during the 2023 general election cycle, is closely associated with President Tinubu’s political base and has positioned itself as a grassroots-oriented platform focused on youth engagement, political mobilisation, and advocacy for the administration’s policy agenda, popularly branded as the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Okpanachi also acknowledged the role of the Movement’s Grand Patron, Seyi Tinubu, noting his encouragement of young political organisers and coordinators across the country.

According to him, the appointment reflects CBM’s emphasis on expanding its leadership structure at the sub-national level to ensure effective coordination at wards, local government areas and state chapters.

As Kogi State Director, Okpanachi said his priority would be to fully mobilise the chapter across all local government areas and key stakeholder groups, with a focus on strengthening internal organisation and sustained engagement at the grassroots.

He noted that the Kogi chapter would align its activities with the broader national objectives of the Movement.

Okpanachi openly declared the group’s political direction, affirming CBM’s commitment to supporting President Tinubu’s re-election bid when due, as well as backing Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for a second term in Kogi State.

He argued that continuity in leadership at both levels of government was essential for consolidating development gains and ensuring policy stability.

“As the Kogi State Director, I assure the leadership and members of the City Boy Movement that the Kogi State Chapter will be fully mobilised, well organised, and strategically positioned to advance the vision and ideals of the Movement. We will intensify grassroots engagement across all local governments, wards, and critical stakeholder groups within the state.

“The City Boy Movement in Kogi State remains firmly committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and we will work relentlessly toward the successful re-election of President Tinubu for a second term. In the same spirit, we pledge our total support and mobilisation efforts for the re-election of His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, to consolidate continuity, stability, and sustainable development in Kogi State.

“We believe strongly that continuity at both the federal and state levels is critical to deepening the gains already recorded and securing a more prosperous future for our people”, he said.