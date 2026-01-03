Bello urges APC members to back Tinubu as Kogi begins electronic registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State has launched an electronic membership registration exercise, in line with a directive from the party’s national leadership, marking a shift towards digital record-keeping and closer engagement with party members.

The exercise was formally flagged off on Monday by the state governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, who became one of the first party members to be registered electronically. The initiative is expected to run across all 21 local government areas of the state.

Former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello was also registered during the launch, completing the process at his Agasa Ward in Okene Local Government Area. The event drew party officials, grassroots members and supporters, including the state APC chairman, Hon Abdullahi Bello.

Speaking after his registration, Mr Bello described the electronic system as a timely step that could help strengthen internal party organisation and improve communication between the leadership and grassroots members. He said the APC remained an inclusive political platform and encouraged party supporters to participate fully in the registration exercise.

Mr Bello also used the occasion to call for continued support for President Bola Tinubu, saying the administration’s reforms were aimed at repositioning Nigeria for long-term economic growth and global competitiveness. He urged party members to remain patient with the reform agenda, acknowledging that development efforts often come with short-term challenges.

Addressing the crowd, the former governor said the electronic registration process, which requires the National Identification Number (NIN), would allow the party to maintain a more accurate membership database and enable direct communication with registered members. According to him, the system could also help ensure that party members benefit more transparently from government programmes and interventions.

He encouraged APC supporters in the state to take future elections seriously and to continue backing the party at all levels, noting that the APC has remained politically dominant in Kogi State in recent years.

Earlier, the state APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello, explained that the electronic registration exercise would be extended to all wards and local government areas once the initial phase involving key party figures had been completed. He appealed to members for cooperation and understanding, stressing that the success of the exercise depended on active participation at the grassroots.

Party officials present at the event said the move towards electronic registration reflects broader efforts within the APC to modernise its internal processes and maintain an up-to-date membership register. Observers note that accurate party data has become increasingly important for internal mobilisation, planning and coordination, especially ahead of major political contests.

The launch event was attended by party executives, local government chairmen, ward leaders and a large number of party loyalists from Okene and surrounding communities. The APC leadership in the state said further sensitisation would be carried out to ensure members across Kogi understand the registration process and its objectives.