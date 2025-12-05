2027: Oyo APC endorses Tinubu for second term, as Folarin, Adelabu, others close ranks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, on Friday, endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office, reiterating its commitment to strengthening party unity and rebuilding its political structures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at an expanded stakeholders’ meeting of the state chapter, the Oyo State Ambassador for Renewed Hope, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, declared that the party’s main goal is to build on its 2023 presidential success by achieving at least a 35 per cent increase in votes for President Tinubu in 2027.

Folarin, who emphasised that unity remains the foundation of any meaningful political progress, said: “No political strategy, no matter how brilliant, can succeed in an atmosphere of division. Our foremost responsibility is unity. The ‘One APC, One Tinubu Project’ must be our guiding principle”.

Folarin emphasised that the Renewed Hope agenda, in line with the President’s expectations, requires harmony, collaboration, and coordinated mobilisation across all levels of the party.

According to him, Oyo State will not only align with the national direction but will also set a benchmark for political organisation and teamwork.

The former Senate Leader further highlighted the importance of rebuilding and revitalising APC structures throughout the state, including the state executive, the 33 local government chapters, the 351 wards, and all polling units.

“Our grassroots structures must be vibrant, functional and connected to the people. Every ward, every unit and every community must feel the presence and impact of the APC. This is how we consolidate our gains and deliver an even more convincing victory for President Tinubu in the next election,” he added.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Senator Folarin revealed that party members had resolved their internal differences and agreed to disseminate the message of reconciliation across the grassroots.

He reiterated that the Oyo APC is fully prepared to ensure the President’s re-election in 2027.

Also addressing the gathering, the Minister of Power and governorship hopeful, Chief Bayo Adelabu, described the meeting as the largest APC stakeholders’ assembly since the 2023 elections. He expressed delight that peace had returned to the party.

“We are now speaking with one voice. There is no faction, no division within the Oyo State APC. There is now cordial, peaceful interaction among our leaders, executives, and stakeholders. Unity, cooperation, partnership and collaboration have fully returned, and the party is stronger than ever,” he said.

Adelabu noted that reconciliation within the party is already 90 per cent complete and urged the remaining aggrieved members to emulate the leaders who have embraced peace.

“If elections were held tomorrow, it would be a landslide victory for Oyo APC.”

“We have unanimously adopted President Bola Tinubu as our sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, and the resolution was embraced by all,” he added.

In their separate remarks, Senator Ayoade Adeseun and the Senator representing Oyo North, Senator Fatai Buhari, called on party members to close ranks and work in unity to secure victory in 2027.

They urged aggrieved members to put aside their differences in the interest of reclaiming the state and ensuring President Tinubu’s re-election.

The two leaders expressed optimism that the large turnout at the meeting signalled significant progress in reconciliation efforts and that the party’s challenges would soon be resolved.

Former Oyo APC Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, also expressed confidence that peace had genuinely returned to the party.

He commended the renewed spirit of cooperation, describing it as a symbol of unity and inclusiveness.

Similarly, the Member representing Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency, Hon. Remi Oseni, said the meeting was convened in line with President Tinubu’s reconciliation initiative aimed at repositioning the party for victory in 2027.

“The outcome of this meeting has shown that many of us must return to our constituencies to enlighten our members that the party has resolved to work together in unity.

“If this continues, the 2027 elections will be a walkover,” he said, urging party supporters to fully align themselves with the decisions taken,” he said.