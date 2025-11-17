2027: Tinubu’s endorsement timely, says northern group

A group, Northern Elders Progressive Group, says President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement by citizens of Zamfara State is timely and an encouragement for good governance.

This was contained in a statement signed by the group’s Coordinator, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, and made available to Journalists in Sokoto on Monday.

Abubakar praised the Minister of State for Defence and former Governor of Zamfara, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, for his astute vision in politics and efforts toward addressing the country’s security challenges.

He said the Minister’s visit to Zamfara had impacted the state’s stability and yielded the desired goals of hope and stability in different areas of the northern states.

”It is a blessed visit, going by the achievements so far recorded, especially with measures taken by the military operations to ensure continuous onslaughts against bandit enclaves in the region.

”Military operations against bandits will continue to be an alternative way of bringing an end to banditry and other elements of insecurity challenges in the region, better than any engagement or dialogue.

”We must commend the role of Bello Matawalle by supporting the military operations that have positively helped destroy many bandit enclaves in Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi states despite much publicised dialogues and reconciliation with some bandit leaders,” Abubakar said.

He appreciated the efforts of ‘Operation Fansan Yamma’ and further appealed for continued support from President Tinubu to enhance operational facilities and boost the morale of our gallant troops, particularly in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, and Kaduna states.

“While praising President Tinubu on his efforts, we hope to endorse the improvement of the fight against banditry, criminal elements and other challenges, so that it can be prioritised in many of the vulnerable areas of the region to tackle and destroy their activities.

”We commended the decisions taken by the people of Zamfara in supporting and endorsing President Tinubu to continue with his good efforts after 2027. Such gesture will ensure greater hope and encouragement in the improvement of security, peace and economic development in the country,” he added.

The group also commended the efforts of gallant troops in making the lives of people safer through their constant operations of fight against insecurity and other criminal elements.

In other news, President Tinubu has urged the Super Eagles to ensure that they recover their lost glory by going ahead to win the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Tinubu encouraged the team on Monday in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who said the president commended the Super Eagles for putting up their best efforts towards qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their loss in the playoffs on Sunday.

Onanuga said the President has charged the Eagles to put behind them the loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo and prepare for the African Cup of Nations, which will be held from December 2025 to January 2026 in Morocco.

Nigeria’s dream of featuring in the World Cup was dashed as Congo DR eliminated the Super Eagles in a dramatic qualifier play-off on Sunday night in Morocco.